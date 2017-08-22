 
Industry News





Visit Forensics Consulting Solutions LLC and Cavo Health at Rise West

FCS and Cavo Health team up to introduce their joint offering at Rise West Conference at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, Scottsdale, AZ
 
 
logo-fcs2-br-and-Cavo
logo-fcs2-br-and-Cavo
 
PHOENIX - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Forensics Consulting Solutions, LLC (FCS) and Cavo Health will showcase their solutions and services for the Healthcare industries at the Rise West Conference on September 17th through the 19th, at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Scottsdale, AZ. They will also be hosting a roundtable discussion on Monday, September 18th at 4:00 PM to allow attendees at the event to discuss what both companies bring to the Healthcare markets in the area of Risk Adjustment, Care Quality, and Compliance.

Rise West is one of the largest events in the country for healthcare providers and insurers looking to optimize Risk Revenue and Quality Improvement with improved coding accuracy and audit readiness. FCS and Cavo Health provide a unique and comprehensive approach which revolutionizes the Risk Adjustment Process.

"With FCS's unparalleled experience in data acquisition, implementation, and integration, and Cavo Health's dynamic Thematic Search technology and advanced medical coding using precise matching engines, we feel confident that we can provide the healthcare industry with a solution that will remove the pain of Risk Adjustment and Compliance." Said FCS CEO, K.J. Kuchta.

"The FCS team has a long standing reputation in the legal industry for successfully managing enormous data sets and integrating that data into various software environments to provide clients with the best solutions for their projects. Cavo also has roots in the legal industry, and together, we intend to provide the healthcare industry with these "best-in-class" services and solutions. Mr. Kuchta continued, "We invite all interested parties to join us at Rise West and to take part in our Round Table discussion."

Seating is limited for the Roundtable discussion so FCS recommends that you contact us at Salesinfo@DiscoverFCS.com. To learn more about FCS for Health Care visit us on the web at  www.DiscoverFCS.com/fcs-health-care/

Joan OMeara
Forensics Consulting Solutions, LLC
***@discoverfcs.com
