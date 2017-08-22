News By Tag
Visit Forensics Consulting Solutions LLC and Cavo Health at Rise West
FCS and Cavo Health team up to introduce their joint offering at Rise West Conference at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, Scottsdale, AZ
Rise West is one of the largest events in the country for healthcare providers and insurers looking to optimize Risk Revenue and Quality Improvement with improved coding accuracy and audit readiness. FCS and Cavo Health provide a unique and comprehensive approach which revolutionizes the Risk Adjustment Process.
"With FCS's unparalleled experience in data acquisition, implementation, and integration, and Cavo Health's dynamic Thematic Search technology and advanced medical coding using precise matching engines, we feel confident that we can provide the healthcare industry with a solution that will remove the pain of Risk Adjustment and Compliance."
"The FCS team has a long standing reputation in the legal industry for successfully managing enormous data sets and integrating that data into various software environments to provide clients with the best solutions for their projects. Cavo also has roots in the legal industry, and together, we intend to provide the healthcare industry with these "best-in-class"
Seating is limited for the Roundtable discussion so FCS recommends that you contact us at Salesinfo@DiscoverFCS.com. To learn more about FCS for Health Care visit us on the web at www.DiscoverFCS.com/
