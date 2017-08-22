Phillips Industries Announces It's New Website

 
Industry News





Phillips Industries Announces Launch of It's Dynamic New Website
 
 
DALLAS - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Phillips Industries Announces Launch of Dynamic New Website (https://www.click4corp.com/phillips-industries-new-website/)
Leading Texas land clearing company (https://www.phillipsindustries.com/) turns to Click4Corp to reimagine and reinvigorate online presence amidst competitive market in Lone Star state.

Junction, TX – August 23, 2017 – Phillips Industries, a Junction, Texas land clearing company (https://www.phillipsindustries.com/about-phillips-industries/) owned and operated by Cory Clu Phillips and offering services in the dozer, road building/repair, fence contractor, demolition and land development sectors, announced the launch of its vivid new website located at www.PhillipsIndustries.com. Phillips and his corporate team turned to one of the most recognized SEO agencies in America, Dallas-based Click4Corp, to redesign, reimagine and reinvigorate the company's online presence amidst an ultra-competitive market in the Lone Star state. The result was an easier-to-navigate and thoroughly more eye-catching web portal that exhaustively showcases everything Phillips Industries has to offer in the area of the land clearing industry in Junction, TX (https://www.phillipsindustries.com/contact-phillips-indus...).

"I launched Phillips Industries in 2010 at a time when the American economy made it difficult to find a decent job," explains Phillips. "Relishing the thought of shaping the local hill-covered landscape into something more beautiful, I started off humbly with only one chainsaw and one trailer, cutting cedar from local ranches and hauling it to the mill – from those small steps birthed a passion to transform properties into something more usable and valuable, while enhancing its natural beauty in the process. Today Phillips Industries brims over with integrity, honesty and dedication to each and every project we undertake, and I feel our new website reflects this approach in a myriad of ways."

PhillipsIndustries.com's homepage allows visitors a window into the variety of services the company offers, enabling easy one-click access to sections including Land Clearing, Dozer Services, Road Building and Repair, Fence Contracting, Demolition and Land Development, while also providing multiple contact options, select client testimonies, company background information and more.

Under the banner of Services, Phillips Industries offers a comprehensive roster that pertains specifically to the land clearing industry Junction, TX, including land improvement, road building and repair, fencing, land development, building pads, concrete slabs, metal buildings, dozer services, demolition, water ponds, custom patios, lawn care, general contractor assistance, new home construction or remodels, masonry work (of all types), framing, roofing, flooring, windows, exterior/interior painting, drywall, electrical contracting, doors, insulation and even realty.

Phillips' land clearing Junction, TX services (https://www.phillipsindustries.com/services/) encompass a variety of different approaches, whether a homeowner is in need of cleared fence lines or a utility company needs right-of-ways in a new subdivision, and these include cedar removal, demolition, fence lines, site prep and cleanup, right-of-ways, roadways and driveways, forestry and reforestation, fire suppression/pre-suppression and recreational clearing.

"As native Texans, we understand how destructive cedar can be to our lands, consuming excess amounts of water and overtaking other vegetation, inhibiting its growth and ultimately disrupting nature's ecosystem," adds Phillips. "Beyond that, it causes moderate-to-severe allergies for countless people each year, which is why at Phillips Industries, we specialize in the removal of this invasive species, leaving a property in a healthier and more beautiful state – and in turn increasing its value."

"Indeed, this is the innovative land clearing Junction TX (https://www.phillipsindustries.com/land-clearing/) has been waiting for."

Phillips Industries is located at 1787 Easy Street in Junction, TX and can be reached by calling (512) 817-1525 (tel:5128171525). For more information visit www.PhillipsIndustries.com.

