Notes For Notes Announces First Annual Atlanta Benefit

-- Notes For Notes is happy to announce our first annual benefit concert featuring Alex Guthrie, Chelsea Shag, Baby Rose, and D'Angelo "The Distance" Miles. The event is taking place on Thursday, October 19th 2017 in the Music Room at Smith's Olde Bar in Midtown Atlanta from 8pm to midnight. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. 99X's Must Not Suck deejay's Evan and Garrett will emcee the event.Notes For Notes is a non-profit organization that operates within select locations of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. There are nine studios across the country, and the Atlanta Notes For Notes studio is located in the Joseph B. Whitehead Boys and Girls Club in Lakewood Heights. They have been thriving in the Lakewood neighborhood in Atlanta for two years, and nationally for eleven years. The funds raised at the benefit concert will help expand programming.Notes For Notes gives youth free access to a fully packed recording studio filled with drums, keyboards, guitars, amps, DJ equipment, basses, and much more. In addition to offering instruction in songwriting, beat making, engineering, and instruments, Notes For Notes also offers full album production and artist/industry visits, which expose youth to different career options within the entertainment industry. Von Grey, Kaleb Mitchell, and Rick Ross are some of the artists that have visited the Notes For Notes studio.Headlining the event is Atlanta soul-folk singer Alex Guthrie. Alex's profile has risen significantly this year since the American Family Insurance commercial featuring Alex and Jennifer Hudson has aired nationwide. Alex's music is a reflection of his openness to connect with people through music and emotion.Chelsea Shag has had a busy year playing several Atlanta festivals over the summer including Sweetwater 420 Fest and the Dogwood Festival. She is known for her virtuoso guitar, soulful pop vocals, and energetic performances.Baby Rose is an Atlanta native soul artist with a full and powerful voice. Baby Rose is a singer, writer, and producer.https://soundcloud.com/babyrosemusicD'Angelo "The Distance" Miles is a Notes For Notes alumni and spits conscious hip-hop. He's a poetic lyricist with a clear intention. He brings his authentic self to the microphone.https://soundcloud.com/ngelo_ilesSponsors include: 99X, Smith's Olde Bar, Country Music Association Foundation, Atlanta Record Label Fest, Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta.More information on Notes For Notes can be found at www.notesfornotes.org.For more information on this event, please contact:Jen HodgesEducation and Outreach SpecialistNotes For Notes Atlantajen@notesfornotes.org.