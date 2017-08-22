 
Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
28272625242322


RE/MAX Alliance Group Sales Associates Recognized for Mid-Year Rankings

RE/MAX Alliance Group Sales Associates Recognized for Production Rankings in the RE/MAX Network
 
 
RE/MAX Alliance Group
RE/MAX Alliance Group
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- RE/MAX Alliance Group agents were recognized as RE/MAX LLC released mid-year ranking lists for Florida, the United States and worldwide. Sales associates are ranked by commissions earned in residential real estate, commercial real estate, and combined commercial and residential real estate.

RE/MAX Florida Region

         Statewide rankings are based on the period from January to July 19, 2017.

         Stanley Rutstein ranked #1 and Costa Stratos ranked #3 among the top 25 individuals statewide for commercial.

         David Roth ranked #4 among the top 10 team leaders statewide for commercial.

         The top 50 individuals statewide for residential include Robert Anderson (#22), Michael Bridges (#24), Sandra Newell (#35) and Ryan Carson (#39).

         Ranked among the top 50 team leaders statewide for residential are Lee Brewer (#12), Kathy Damewood (#20), Carla Stiver (#21), Glenn Brown (#32), Jonathan Travis (#33) and Duane Finney (#44).

         Ranked among the top 100 team leaders statewide for residential and commercial are Lee Brewer (#13), Kathy Damewood (#21), Carla Stiver (#22), Glenn Brown (#33), Jonathan Travis (#34), Duane Finney (#45), Albert Dumas (#55), Erick Shumway (#67), Dennis Kotaska (#69) and Joe Cleary (#71).

         Ranked among the top 100 individuals statewide for combined residential and commercial are Stanley Rutstein (#10), Costa Stratos (#19), Robert Anderson (#28), Michael Bridges (#29), Sandra Newell (#42), Ryan Carson (#48), Kim Stephens (#59), Nancy Eilerson (#60) and Carey Beychok (#86).

Nationwide

         Nationwide rankings are based on the period from January through June 2017. Ranked among the top 50 U.S. individuals for commercial are Stanley Rutstein (#9) and Costa Stratos (#16).

Worldwide

         International rankings are based are based on the period from January through June 2017. Stanley Rutstein ranked #20 and Costa Stratos ranked #31 among the top 50 networkwide individuals for commercial.

         RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit www.alliancegroupfl.com.

Click to Share