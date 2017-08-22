News By Tag
ABI Brokers $5.25M, 80 Unit Apartment Sale in Phoenix's 32nd Street Corridor
"Aire Libre is an excellent 1980's constructed property and consistently stays full," states Alon Shnitzer, Senior Managing Partner, lead broker for this transaction who represented both the Buyer and Seller. "The property is well appointed to serve this North Phoenix submarket and with it being majority two bedroom units types, caters to a desirable renter pool.""
The Buyer was a private investor.
The Seller was a Joint Venture between New York-based Dalan Management and Arizona-based VM Management. The partnership owns and manages real estate with a focus on improving and adding value to multifamily and commercial properties. Dalan's portfolio includes residential properties in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Washington DC and Phoenix, Arizona with additional commercial holdings in Manhattan. VM's portfolio consists of multifamily assets in the greater Phoenix area.
The multifamily brokerage team of Alon Shnitzer, John Kobierowski, Rue Bax, Eddie Chang and Doug Lazovick, represented both the Buyer and Seller in this transation.
