UFO Capital of the World Celebration Set for August 26
Set for August 26, 2017, the Fyffe UFO Day Festival is considered an unforgettable family outing celebration where the only flying objects spotted over Sand Mountain are colorful hot-air balloons. Now in its thirteenth year, the UFO Day Festival offers tethered balloon rides, arts and crafts, games for children, a 5k run, an antique car and tractor show, an assortment of food vendors and live music.
Headlining this year's event is country rock band Confederate Railroad. Founded in 1984 in Marietta, Georgia, Confederate Railroad has released six albums with more than twenty singles earning a spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. Hits include "She Took It Like A Man," "Queen of Memphis," "Trashy Women," "Daddy Never Was the Cadillac Kind," and "Elvis and Andy." In 1993, they were awarded Best New Group at the Academy of Country Music Awards with a Grammy nomination and a host of nominations from the Country Music Association and the British Country Music Foundation soon following. For more information, visit www.confederaterailroad.net.
Additional performers slated to perform are Backwoods Revival, Clear Creek Bluegrass, Country Case, Danny Lee, Erica Cookston, Jordan's Crossing, LST Band, Notorious, Payton Sells, Still Kickin', Two Tone Willie and Willie Underwood.
Gates open at 9 a.m. with the entertainment getting underway at 10 a.m. Festivalgoers are encouraged to arrive as early as 6 a.m. to watch the hot air balloons launch. Tethered rides for the public are generally offered around 6 p.m. Also, in conjunction with the UFO Day Festival, hot-air balloon rides across the Sand Mountain area will be available, weather permitting, by advance reservation only. For more information, visit www.ballooningal.com or call 256.461.8612 or send an email to rides@ballooningal.com.
Registration for the 5K begins at 7 a.m. with the race getting underway on Campbell Road at 8 a.m. Registration is available online at www.racesonline.com. Cost is $25 in advance or $30 day of race. Kids are now able to get involved in the 5K fun with a kids fun run. For ages 10 years old and under, the fun run is one mile and will be held at the conclusion of the 5k. Registration is $20 per child.
All activities are held at the Fyffe Town Park on Graves Street unless noted otherwise. Parking and admission is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets.
For more information on UFO Day Festival, visit www.facebook.com/
