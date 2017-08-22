Sundog Solar Installs a Free Electric Vehicle Charging Station in Searsport, Maine

Free electric vehicle charging station in Searsport, Maine

Contact

Chuck Piper

***@sundog.solar Chuck Piper

End

-- Searsport, ME - To further the clean transportation movement, Sundog Solar (www.Sundog.solar)installed a free electric vehicle charging station on the company office building in Midcoast Maine. This high-powered charging station at 222 E. Main St. in Searsport, Maine is available to the public and offers a new charging option for electric vehicles owners.Sundog Solar recently added a 2017 Chevy Bolt to the company fleet. This impressive electric car has a range of over 200 miles."There is a growing interest in electric vehicles and reducing our dependence on foreign oil," said Chuck Piper, co-owner of Sundog Solar. "We are dedicated to advancing clean energy alternatives in Maine. Sundog Solar is offering this free service to provide another location to charge electric vehicles and encourage alternative transportation."The 240-volt, level 2 charging station allows for rapid vehicle charging and was developed for the residential and commercial markets. Christopher Noyes, a licensed electrician for Sundog Solar, installed the unit.Sundog Solar is now installing electric vehicle charging stations in homes and businesses across Maine. This service is provided by Sundog's licensed electricians and is increasing in demand as electric vehicles grow in popularity.