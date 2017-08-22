 
August 2017
Don Hutson Presents: The One Minute Entrepreneur

 
Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Is it time to take your sales skills to new heights? For many people, the one thing truly holding their business back is a lack of sales. And, because that area represents your bottom line, you can't afford to keep struggling with this outlet. Fortunately, Don Hutson has a number of programs to help you improve your sales, negotiation, entrepreneurial and leadership skills. If you have an event or conference coming up, that is the perfect time to bring him in for a presentation.

One of Don Hutson's most requested topics is "Entrepreneurial Mindset - The One Minute Entrepreneur." It is difficult to launch a start-up, or build a business, and results won't come without the right strategy. This excellent presentation is based off Don's New York Times #1 Best-Selling Book. Key takeaways:

• The 5 P-s for solid results
• How differentiation gives you a competitive edge
• The proven blueprint to go from pressure to profit!
• The attributes of entrepreneurial leaders
• How to transform your success to significance

Has the time come for you or your company to see an uptick in those sales numbers? Don Hutson is ready to come out and speak on a variety of important topics, including successful sales strategies, negotiation skills, entrepreneurial mindset, leadership skills, and more. If you want to stand out in a crowded sales industry, it pays to acquire skills from industry experts. Contact Don Hutson, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.donhutson.com or call (901) 767-0000.
Source:Don Hutson
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com
Posted By:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Business Coach, Business Training, Sales Coach
Industry:Business
