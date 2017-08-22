News By Tag
Cooperative Systems Exclusive on Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®
Cooperative Systems, a strategic IT partner to clients across New England, was invited to the set of Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® to speak about how they empower businesses with their proactive, innovative managed technology services.
They are honored to be featured as a leader in proactive, innovative managed IT services and support for small businesses.
Left unmonitored, your business network will inevitably encounter roadblocks and threats: Security gaps, connectivity issues, hardware failures, and other disruptions. This leads to lost productivity, revenue and damaged reputation, all with implications for irreparable damage and costs to your business.
Cooperative Systems takes corrective action before the problem even occurs, providing all mission-critical data and assets the protection and continuity they require to serve you.
Cooperative Systems is well-renowned for serving as strategic IT partners to clients. They deliver exceptional customer service and support, as well as tailored and cost-effective IT solutions to propel businesses forward.
Visit http://www.noahITservices.com/
Media Contact
Megan Kravitz
Sales and Marketing Coordinator
8607683022
mkravitz@coopsys.com
