 
News By Tag
* IT
* Technology Services
* Help Desk Support
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Windsor
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
28272625242322


Cooperative Systems Exclusive on Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®

Cooperative Systems, a strategic IT partner to clients across New England, was invited to the set of Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® to speak about how they empower businesses with their proactive, innovative managed technology services.
 
WINDSOR, Conn. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Cooperative Systems was invited to the set of Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® to speak about how they empower businesses across New England with their managed technology services.

They are honored to be featured as a leader in proactive, innovative managed IT services and support for small businesses.

Left unmonitored, your business network will inevitably encounter roadblocks and threats: Security gaps, connectivity issues, hardware failures, and other disruptions. This leads to lost productivity, revenue and damaged reputation, all with implications for irreparable damage and costs to your business.

Cooperative Systems takes corrective action before the problem even occurs, providing all mission-critical data and assets the protection and continuity they require to serve you.

Cooperative Systems is well-renowned for serving as strategic IT partners to clients. They deliver exceptional customer service and support, as well as tailored and cost-effective IT solutions to propel businesses forward.


Visit http://www.noahITservices.com/ for more information!

Media Contact
Megan Kravitz
Sales and Marketing Coordinator
8607683022
mkravitz@coopsys.com
End
Source:
Email:***@coopsys.com Email Verified
Tags:IT, Technology Services, Help Desk Support
Industry:Finance
Location:Windsor - Connecticut - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share