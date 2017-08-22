News By Tag
Q1075 Stuff the Truck for Texas
Delta Fair & Music Festival, Q107.5 FM, Miranda's Dream Invite Mid-South Community to 'Stuff the Truck for Texas' at Delta Fair & Music Festival on September 1 to Aid Victims of Tropical Storm Harvey
WHBQ – 107.5 FM | MEMPHIS, TENN., August 28, 2017 – The Delta Fair & Music Festival, Q107.5 FM, and Miranda's Dream Team invite the Memphis community to assist those affected by the devastation caused by Tropical Storm Harvey in Texas by donating urgently needed supplies during the Delta Fair/Q107.5 "Stuff the Truck for Texas" relief drive Thursday, August 31, and Friday, September 1, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the site of the Delta Fair & Music Festival at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road. Delta Fair & Music Festival visitors who donate $5 or more will get $5 off their ride wristband at the gate.
"The Delta Fair & Music Festival is dedicated to bringing our communities together with safe, family-friendly fun for all ages, and we are ready to harness that spirit of togetherness to help out our neighbors in Texas with basic human necessities as well as funds to support ongoing relief efforts," said Mark Lovell, Founder and President of the Delta Fair & Music Festival. "We thank our partners at Q107.5 FM, plus Trina and James Taylor of Miranda's Dream Team for their leadership and support in mobilizing our Mid-South and Mississippi Delta communities to Stuff the Truck for Texas."
A semi-truck parked at Entrance No. 1 near the Farmers Market on the south side of Agricenter International off Germantown Parkway will receive donations of cash and nonperishable items, including diapers, toilet paper, bottled water, feminine products, toiletries, and batteries. Q107.5 radio personalities Nugget & Liz will be hosting a live remote from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Delta Fair to rally listeners to urge their friends, family members and co-workers to join the effort to Stuff the Truck for Texas. Monetary donations to Miranda's Dream Team will also be accepted at Regions Bank service centers.
"Flinn Broadcasting Co. is proud to partner with the Delta Fair & Music Festival and Miranda's Dream Team to call on the Mid-South community to Stuff the Truck for Texas," said Chris Taylor, Operations Manager for Flinn Broadcasting Corp., parent company of Q107.5. "Our morning radio duo of Nugget & Liz will be at the Delta Fair all day Friday calling on their listeners to spread the word and donate nonperishable items and cash to assist those caught in the devastation left by Tropical Storm Harvey in Texas."
"Miranda's Dream Team is calling for 'all hands on deck' to support those caught in the devastation left by Tropical Storm Harvey in Texas and along the Gulf Coast," said Trina Taylor, co-founder of Miranda's Dream Team. "Miranda's Dream Team is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds to support children in need and those affected by disasters, and we were moved to help organize the Stuff the Truck for Texas effort by the heartbreaking reports of women, children, and elderly people trapped in uninhabitable conditions. The most urgent needs on the ground right now are nonperishable items and cash donations."
Stuff the Truck for Texas
When: Thursday, August 31, and Friday, September 1, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Delta Fair & Music Festival at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road
What: Donations needed to support Tropical Storm Harvey relief efforts in Texas. Bring cash or perishable items including cases of bottled water, toiletries, diapers. NO clothes, NO furniture, NO perishable items. Monetary donations Miranda's Dream Team accepted at Regions Bank service centers.
About Delta Fair & Music Festival:
The Delta Fair & Music Festival entertains hundreds of thousands of people every year at the Agricenter International in Memphis, Tennessee by providing a carnival midway, headline entertainment music acts daily and nightly, a variety of entertainment programs for adults and children, agriculture and livestock shows and programs, craft shows and demos, competitions and pageants, an educational expo, and specific themed days. The Delta Fair & Music Festival is proud to reinvest in the Memphis and Mid-South Community and donates nearly $200,000 on average to area organizations each year. The Delta Fair & Music Festival's mission to produce an annual fair & music festival that is exciting, interactive, and educational. The Delta Fair & Music Festival strives to bring our communities together with safe, wholesome family entertainment while celebrating and promoting the rich art, music and history of the Delta. For more information please visit: http://www.deltafest.com/
