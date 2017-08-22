 
Industry News





BP The Neckbreaker - Timeless Music (Compilation)

Long Island Beatsmith Orchestrates a Compilation LP for the Ages
 
 
BP The Neckbreaker - Timeless Music
BP The Neckbreaker - Timeless Music
 
AMITYVILLE, N.Y. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- "'Timeless Music' is the culmination of all my years in the game. I feel authenticity always shines through." -BP The Neckbreaker

With more than 15 years in the game, Long Island beatsmith BP The Neckbreaker has established himself as one of the go-to producers for a number of notable emcees. He's worked with Wu-Tang members and affiliates (RZA, 9th Prince), rap legends who are longer with us (Sean Price, Prodigy), and underground heavyweights (Ras Kass, Nature). And with Timeless Music, BP is showcasing his monumental talents behind the boards while giving a strong nod to the artists he's collaborated with over the years.

For the producer, putting together the unreleased tracks, remixes, and classic cuts for Timeless Music was his way of releasing something that "could be played in any era." He wanted to share something that remains fresh, no matter when you listen to it. Like Nas did with Illmatic and GZA did with Liquid Swords, BP says, "I just tried to add my piece to the culture of Hip-Hop that hopefully will live on for a long time."

To say he accomplishes that goal on this project would be an understatement. Timeless Music has that raw, Boom bap edge to it that doesn't sound dated, or of a specific era. Artists will be striving to flip joints like this for years to come, and BP has certainly laid an intriguing blueprint for how to do so.

Just listen to his bonkers remix of 4 HRSMN's "Historic," which has just as many beat changes as rappers (five!). And then there's the crazy pair of flips on the Sean P-featured "Forever P," the dark beauty of "Cyanide Poetry" with 9th Prince and Killah Priest, and the straight slapper, "Stacking Ammo," featuring Frukwan (of Gravediggaz) and 9th.

When people hear these tracks, BP just hopes they walk away with respect for his craft. "Too many people are sleeping," he says. "I need to wake them up." Consider this your wake-up call.

Timeless Music is set to drop this Friday, Sept 1st, through all digital retailers and streaming platforms through BP's own label, Common Virtue Records.

Tracklist:
01. Timeless
02. I Will Rise (Timeless Version) (feat. RZA & Thea)
03. Stacking Ammo (feat. Frukwan & 9th Prince)
04. My Era (feat. June Luva, Rubbabandz, Squig Trust & Shyheim)
05. Forever P (feat. Sean Price)
06. Holy Mountain Remix (feat. Sean Price, William Cooper & Stoneface)
07. Revolution Music (Timeless Version) (feat. 9th Prince & Planet Asia)
08. Historic Remix (feat. Ras Kass, Tragedy Khadafi, Kurupt, Canibus & Killah Priest)
09. Give It To 'Em (Timeless Version) (feat. John Jigg$, Nature & Tragey Khadafi)
10. Outside Intel/Realm #7 (feat. Killah Priest, Timbo King, William Cooper & DJ Stitches)
11. The Good I Do (feat. Shyheim)
12. True n Livin' Nightmare (feat. William Cooper, Reef the Lost Cauze & Sticky Fingaz)
13. California Dreaming Remix (feat. Ras Kass & 9th Prince)
14. This Is Easy Remix (feat. Nature, Royal Flush & Prodigy)
15. Sour Diesel Remix (feat. 9th Prince, Shyheim & William Cooper)
16. Dark Years (feat. 9th Prince & Stoneface)
17. Cyanide Poetry (Timeless Version) (feat. 9th Prince & Killah Priest)
18. Fatal Choices (feat. William Cooper)

Stream "Stacking Ammo": https://soundcloud.com/bp11701/stacking-ammo
Source:Common Virtue Records
