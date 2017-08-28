 
News By Tag
* Ivf Doctor
* Gynecologist
* Shivani Sachdev Gour
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
28272625242322

Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour - A Prominent Gynecologist in Delhi, India

Book an instant appointment with Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour, a renowned Obstetric and Gynecologist in Delhi (NCR) and get solution and treatment for your infertility problem.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ivf Doctor
* Gynecologist
* Shivani Sachdev Gour

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* New Delhi - Delhi - India

Subject:
* Services

NEW DELHI, India - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Shivani Sachdev Gour is a prominent Gynecologist in Kailash Colony, Delhi. She has been a successful Gynecologist for the last 19 years and has helped thousands of couples in treating the infertility problem and fulfilling their dreams by giving parenthood. She is an MBBS, MD - Obstetrics & Gynecology, DNB - Medical Genetics. Dr. Shivani Gour has completed her graduation and has done her special training in Gynecology and Obstetrics from Mumbai. After that she has worked and trained in IVF for at least four years in the UK at Hammersmith Hospital, London and the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Scotland as well.

When Dr. Sachdev Gour was in the United Kingdom, she trained herself as an IVF clinical research fellow and even practiced as a gynecologist and obstetrician at Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. It is due to her dedication and hard work that she has been able to gain membership of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (UK) in May, 2005. She is always dexterous towards helping the couples and providing them comprehensive fertility services. Check this link http://www.sciivf.com/about-us/shivani-sachdev-gour/ to know about Dr. Shivani Sachdev Gour.

Dr. Shivani Sachdev Gour's SCI IVF Centre

Dr. Shivani Sachdev Gour is the founder and the director of SCI Healthcare and Isis Hospital and Multispecialty Centre. SCI IVF Centre is a brand new, state-of-the-art IVF Centre that is located at Kailash Colony, South Delhi. The center was established in the year 2011and from the date of inception, it has provided comprehensive fertility services to both male and female patients. Being an expert in this profession, Dr. Gour follows the guidelines that are being levied by the Government of India. SCI IVF is ISO 9001:2008 accredited and is the center unit of SCI Healthcare that has many experienced Doctor's like Dr Vishal Dutt Gour (http://drvishalgour.blogspot.in/) who is urologist and infertility specialist that provides consultancy on male fertility problems and even perform surgical sperm collection.

Talking about Dr. Shivani Sachdev Gour, she is also a consultant and an expert in the field of fertility and leads IVF programs as well. It is the distinguished work of the Dr. Gour that has brought her fame and popularity in both national and international arena. It is through her medical expertise as well as the dedication to excellence that today hundreds of couples around the world are now enjoying parenthood.She with her team of professionals has worked with all dexterousness and has thus become one of the largest and most experienced IVF providers in India.

Dr. Gour performs all the patient scans and embryo transfers and she does not outsource such vital work to less experienced doctors. It is thus SCI IVF Hospital works in for offering an embryology team of experienced professionals and delivers the best result. Since, the Doctor is expert in this professional, she totally ensures you to enjoy higher rate of normal positive pregnancy results and that explains about minimum miscarriage rate as well.

About Dr. Shivani Sachdev Gour:

Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour, is the founder &director of SCI Healthcare, SCI IVF is a state of the art fertility centre located in Kailash Colony, New Delhi. SCI IVF Centre is a state-of-the-art IVF Centre started in 2011 that provides comprehensive fertility services to both male and female patients as per the Government of India Guidelines and Policies. The SCI IVF Centre is a unit of SCI Healthcare and is ISO 9001:2008 accredited as well.

For more information, please visit
SCIIVF Hospital at Address: A-1, Ground Floor, Kailash Colony,
New Delhi 110048, India,
Phone number: 011-41022905
Mail at- info@sciivf.com

Read Reviews and Check Certifications of Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour at - http://www.sciivf.com/about-sci/certifications/


Submit contact form or call for book appointment with Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour - http://www.sciivf.com/about-us/contact-us/

Contact
SCIIVF Hospital
info@sciivf.com
End
Source:SCIIVF Hospital
Email:***@sciivf.com
Posted By:***@sciivf.com Email Verified
Tags:Ivf Doctor, Gynecologist, Shivani Sachdev Gour
Industry:Health
Location:New Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 28, 2017
SCI IVF Centre News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share