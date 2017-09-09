News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Sparks
Local Author Joyce M. Cox will be available to sign copies of book
Local Author Joyce M. Cox will be available to sign copies of book
In the late 1800s, the area now known as Sparks consisted of ranches and farms. It was not until the early 1900s that Sparks would become the sixth-largest city in Nevada, almost overnight. E.H. Harriman moved the Salt Lake Division of the Southern Pacific Railroad from Wadsworth to swampland four miles east of Reno, and that area would become Sparks. The railroad was the largest and most reliable employer for 54 years, before leaving in 1957. Some railroad employees were transferred and reassigned to jobs outside of Sparks, but many chose to stay. Employment was found in Nevada's thriving hospitality industry, including John Ascuaga's Nugget Casino. Sparks became a major distribution center for national companies like S.S. Kresge and Pacific Freeport, and many manufacturing companies opened after Nevada passed the right-to-work law in 1951. Sparks is now the fifth-largest city in Nevada.
About the Author:
Joyce M. Cox has lived in Reno, Sparks, and Washoe County off and on since 1974. Cox, a research librarian, enjoys exploring Nevada history and is the author of Images of America: Washoe County. Photographs and historic images have been selected from the Sparks Heritage Foundation and Museum, the Nevada Historical Society, and several private collections.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
5555 S. Virginia Street
Reno, NV 89502
When: Saturday, September 9th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse