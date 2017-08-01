News By Tag
* Buy
* Sell
* Toronto
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Toronto Real Estate Market Update - August 2017
For Toronto market, the average prices of detached home saw negative growth for the first time in long run for year over year comparison. The semis continued appreciation showing decent growth in terms of prices over 15 basis point and average townhouse prices showed similar trend of increase of 11%. The condo market has been the driving force of current market in terms of price appreciation. The average price of condos jumped 1/5 of the prices for August last year to reach $540,169.
The sales activity for Greater Toronto Area was observed to dip by almost 35% for the month of August 2017 compared to last year. Though the average prices for all types of properties saw a small growth of about 3%. The numbers of properties available for sale continues to be higher due to lower sales activities. This has increased the number of active listings to 65% compared to last year. Though the new properties coming in market has reduced by about 7%. In GTA (Greater Toronto Area), a property stayed in market for about 25 days.
http://www.torealtorguru.ca/
Contact
Balu Kiri
416-520-2434
balu@torealtorguru.ca
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse