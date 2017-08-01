Toronto Real Estate Market Update - August 2017

Contact

Balu Kiri

416-520-2434

balu@torealtorguru.ca Balu Kiri416-520-2434

End

-- Two news items to share at the start of this month. The Toronto Real Estate Market Update for month of August 2017 and Bank of Canada announcing hike of overnight landing rates. The real estate market update is a scheduled report and no surprises in there, but the other one was bit of surprise for all, the Bank of Canada increasing the overnight landing rate by quarter of a percent to 1%. It was anticipated that it may go up in coming time – may be in October, but increasing it in September was bit of unexpected. Though it had positive effect on loonie and it jumped in value against US dollar.For Toronto market, the average prices of detached home saw negative growth for the first time in long run for year over year comparison. The semis continued appreciation showing decent growth in terms of prices over 15 basis point and average townhouse prices showed similar trend of increase of 11%. The condo market has been the driving force of current market in terms of price appreciation. The average price of condos jumped 1/5 of the prices for August last year to reach $540,169.The sales activity for Greater Toronto Area was observed to dip by almost 35% for the month of August 2017 compared to last year. Though the average prices for all types of properties saw a small growth of about 3%. The numbers of properties available for sale continues to be higher due to lower sales activities. This has increased the number of active listings to 65% compared to last year. Though the new properties coming in market has reduced by about 7%. In GTA (Greater Toronto Area), a property stayed in market for about 25 days.