NewCloud Networks to Offer VMware Disaster Recovery as a Service
A disaster recovery plan enables organizations to have peace of mind when preparing for potential downtime and loss of data resulting from a natural disaster or equipment failure can be minimized. Organizations that want to minimize the costs of infrastructure and software needed for a secondary or tertiary disaster recovery site can now utilize NewCloud Networks' cloud as recovery infrastructure. With NewCloud Disaster Recovery, firms can save by using a subscription-
VMware vCloud Availability for vCloud Director enables simple, cloud-based disaster recovery solutions for vSphere environments. vCloud Availability is easy for customers to set up and manage. It allows for customers to leverage native vSphere replication to deliver rapid, on-demand protection of onsite applications and enable non-disruptive testing, giving customers peace of mind.
"Driven by lower costs and higher flexibility, disaster recovery has become a point of entry for many businesses to shift to the cloud." said Sam V. Kumar, president at NewCloud Networks, "All that these companies need is the right cloud provider with the right cloud-based service. NewCloud is proud to offer VMware vCloud Availability as part of our NewCloud Disaster Recovery portfolio and to continue to provide our customers with the best solutions, delivered on our Ultra-Low Latency Network, every time."
"Organizations continue to seek ways to protect their operations from downtime and loss of data. With more applications, systems and data to protect than ever before, having a disaster recovery plan in place is important," said Ajay Patel, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Provider Software Business Unit, VMware. "We are pleased that NewCloud Networks has enhanced their DRaaS portfolio with vCloud Availability, and look forward to our continued collaboration."
NewCloud Networks sought a VMware solution in order to expand its disaster recovery platform and offer its customers a best-in-breed solution. As a VMware Cloud Provider, NewCloud can now provide users with enhanced responsiveness and agility, and enable reduced IT costs through greater performance, availability and scalability.
For more information on NewCloud Availability or to speak with a NewCloud representative about your current disaster recovery strategy please contact NewCloud Networks (http://newcloudnetworks.com/
About NewCloud Networks
Founded in 1988, NewCloud Networks (NCN) is a global cloud computing and communications provider specializing in hybrid cloud, cloud desktops, backup and disaster recovery, and hosted PBX. 2,500+ customers and 2,000+ sales partners choose NewCloud for the trust that comes from an established, financially stable, and transparent cloud company. NCN delivers real value, maximum uptime and performance, and solutions that are customized to customer needs. NewCloud's unified cloud platform is SOC, HIPAA, and PCI compliant and features best-of-breed solutions that are priced competitively against commodity cloud offerings. The guiding principle – take care of customers, partners and employees and everything else will take care of itself – has led to a 95% cloud customer retention rate to date.
VMware, vCloud, vCloud Availability, vCloud Director, vSphere, VMware VMware Cloud, and VMware Cloud Provider are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.
Contact
Sydney Boman
***@newcloudnetworks.com
