 
News By Tag
* Local History
* Portsmouth
* New Hampshire
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Newington
  New Hampshire
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
28272625242322


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Becoming Portsmouth

Laura Pope will be available to sign copies of new history title
 
 
Becoming Portsmouth
Becoming Portsmouth
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Local History
* Portsmouth
* New Hampshire

Industry:
* Publishing

Location:
* Newington - New Hampshire - US

Subject:
* Events

NEWINGTON, N.H. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Becoming Portsmouth

Laura Pope will be available to sign copies of book

At midcentury, two federal urban renewal projects in the gritty, blue-collar navy town of Portsmouth decimated two neighborhoods. But in the 1970s and '80s—thanks to an influx of artisans, chefs and entrepreneurs—the Port City emerged as a beacon of arts, culinary excellence and preservation. Iconoclast Jay Smith opened the Press Room, the celebrated music club. A group of concerned citizens saved the Music Hall, the last of Portsmouth's vaudeville theaters. And a Dutch family opened the Euro-style Café Petronella next to a biker bar. Author and historian Laura Pope edits a collection of essays detailing the changes in the last half of the past century that made Portsmouth a lauded arts- and food-lovers' hub and, finally, a diverse tourist destination.

About the Author:

After a brief profession as an archaeologist and stints in the restaurant trade, Laura Pope began her writing career at New Hampshire Profiles magazine. She later worked as a staff and freelance journalist and editor specializing in the arts, travel and history for regional newspapers and magazines, including National Geographic Traveler, the Montreal Gazette and Old House Journal. Laura's first book, a work of history called Portsmouth (2007), was followed by Portsmouth Women (2013, The History Press), an anthology of women's history spanning three centuries.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

45 Gosling Road

Newington, NH 03801

When:  Saturday, September 9th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@arcadiapublishing.com
Posted By:***@arcadiapublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Local History, Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Industry:Publishing
Location:Newington - New Hampshire - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Arcadia Publishing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share