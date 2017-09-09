News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Becoming Portsmouth
Laura Pope will be available to sign copies of new history title
Laura Pope will be available to sign copies of book
At midcentury, two federal urban renewal projects in the gritty, blue-collar navy town of Portsmouth decimated two neighborhoods. But in the 1970s and '80s—thanks to an influx of artisans, chefs and entrepreneurs—
About the Author:
After a brief profession as an archaeologist and stints in the restaurant trade, Laura Pope began her writing career at New Hampshire Profiles magazine. She later worked as a staff and freelance journalist and editor specializing in the arts, travel and history for regional newspapers and magazines, including National Geographic Traveler, the Montreal Gazette and Old House Journal. Laura's first book, a work of history called Portsmouth (2007), was followed by Portsmouth Women (2013, The History Press), an anthology of women's history spanning three centuries.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
45 Gosling Road
Newington, NH 03801
When: Saturday, September 9th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
