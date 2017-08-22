News By Tag
Streets of St. Charles Live Concert Series
Closes the 2017 Season on September 13th with Trixie Delight
"This year's concerts have shown record success each month, and we are expecting to welcome music fans from across the St. Louis area for this final show of the season," said Anaise Berry, Director of Marketing for Cullinan Properties. "2017 has been the best season yet, and we couldn't have done it without the sounds from the local bands, food, drinks and many shopping boutiques you can only get here. Trixie Delight will deliver a stellar performance for this last night full of fun and entertainment."
Food and drinks will be available from the many restaurants at Streets of St. Charles, including Wasabi Sushi Bar, Olivino, U-Swirl Frozen yogurt, Picasso's, Pieology, Prasino, Tucano's Brazilian Grill, Bar Louie, P.F. Chang's, Firebirds and Mission Taco Joint. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. No outside coolers, food or drinks are allowed.
This performance will take place on Beale Street, between Nichols and Lombard. Ample free parking is available in the on-site parking deck, with entrances on Lombard, Camelback and South Main Street. Visit www.streetsofstcharles.com for more information.
About the Streets of St. Charles
Owned and managed by Cullinan Properties, Ltd., The Streets of St. Charles is a distinctive 27-acre mixed-use community with retail, dining, entertainment, hospitality, multi-family and office components. With a town center design that creates a neighborhood atmosphere, the Streets of St. Charles is unique in the market and includes all the latest amenities for sophisticated living, casual and elegant dining, retail, modern offices, and entertainment. For more information on Streets of St. Charles, visit www.streetsofstcharles.com.
About Cullinan Properties, Ltd
Cullinan Properties, LTD. is a leading provider of real estate services specializing in commercial and mixed-use developments and acquisitions. With offices in Peoria, IL, Chicago, IL and St. Louis, MO, Cullinan Properties is a multi-disciplined real estate firm that develops, manages and owns mixed-use, retail, multi-family, office and medical properties throughout the United States, including Illinois, Missouri, Texas, Georgia, Michigan and Kansas. For additional information about Cullinan Properties, Ltd., visit cullinanproperties.com.
Contact
Anaise Berry
Director of Marketing
***@cullprop.com
