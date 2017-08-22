 
Wilson & Wilson Partners with Sharon F. Banks Attorney & Counselor To Form Banks & Wilson, LLC

 
 
LA GRANGE, Ill. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Chicago area law firm Wilson & Wilson Estate Planning and Elder Law, LLC has entered into a partnership with Sharon F. Banks Attorney & Counselor, LLC and formed Banks & Wilson, LLC a firm specializing in estate planning, elder law and asset protection serving the Northbrook area.

"I am pleased to join forces with Sharon in the Northbrook market," said Bill Wilson, partner at Wilson & Wilson. "We are both excited about our future as Banks & Wilson and what it will mean for our firm, our attorneys, and – most importantly – for our clients."

Bill Wilson began his legal career alongside his dad, James T. Wilson, over 30 years ago, and practiced with him until his passing in 2008. Bill carries on his legacy of compassionate, expert legal counsel concentrating in the areas of Elder Law and Asset Protection, Estate Planning, Business Succession, Medicaid Planning and Estate Planning for Families that have Children with Disabilities.

His dedication extends outside the walls of the firm where he serves as President of Aging Care Connections Board, a not-for-profit agency in La Grange, Illinois that services the needs of the older adult, as well as a member of the Economic Development and Strategic Planning Committees. He is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the Chicago Bar Association Committees on Trust Law, Asset Protection and Elder Law. He is also a guardian and trustee for a special needs friend.

"I'm excited about our firm's future as Banks & Wilson and our ability to bring our clients not only the high quality estate planning, elder law and asset protection services they've come to know and trust, but also an even wider array of services," said Sharon Banks, partner at Banks & Wilson. "What this means for our clients is that they'll be able to get even more of their legal needs met by trusted sources under our roof."

Clients will now be able to find a much broader array of services at Banks & Wilson including: Estate, Tax, and Asset Protection Planning; Real Estate; Elder Law, VA Benefits and Medicaid Planning; Planning for Families with Special Needs; Probate and Estate Administration; Fiduciary Services; Advising Not-For-Profit Corporations; Small Business Formation and Administration; and Guardianship.

Banks & Wilson will offer convenient services for clients in the Northbrook market area. Wilson & Wilson Estate Planning & Elder Law, LLC will continue to service clients across the Chicago area with offices in LaGrange, Warrenville and Tinley Park.

Banks & Wilson, 3710 Commercial Avenue #14, Northbrook, IL 60062

http://www.sfbankslaw.com/

Wilson & Wilson Estate Planning & Elder Law, LLC

1023 W. 55th Street #110

LaGrange, Illinois 60525

https://www.lagrangelaw.com/

