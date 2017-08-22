News By Tag
AltaSea, Boys & Girls Clubs of LA Harbor Sign Long-Term Deal
Agreement Brings Together Los Angeles Harbor Non-Profits Building a Better San Pedro Region
"Although we are two very different organizations, our missions are well aligned," said Jenny Krusoe, AltaSea's Executive Director. "We're both working to inspire and educate our region's next generations to create the ocean-oriented blue economy of Los Angeles' future."
"As the Boys and Girls Clubs of Los Angeles Harbor begins our 80th anniversary of serving the youth of the Harbor this fall, we're focused on building a vibrant future for young people in San Pedro, Wilmington and surrounding neighborhoods,"
Under the agreement, Boys and Girls Clubs will share administrative office space at AltaSea's offices at 222 W. 6th St. in San Pedro over the next four years.
Together, the organizations will operate a classroom facility in Warehouse 58 in the L.A. Harbor. AltaSea is transforming Warehouse 58 and neighboring facilities on 35 acres of City Dock No. 1 into a center for scientific research, sustainable business incubation and education in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The classroom facility, will be created from a modular building donated by Green Hills Memorial Park.
Joining the partnership, Cabrillo Marine Aquarium will provide educational curricula on sustainable aquaculture.
"We know the future of the San Pedro region, as it has done for more than a century, goes through the harbor, by way of the sea," said Krusoe. "As changes in the shipping industry transform port operations, it's vital that we develop new kinds of business, science and educational opportunities for our communities."
After the initial four-year period ends, AltaSea and Boys and Girls Clubs plan to jointly relocate to permanent administrative quarters on AltaSea's site.
"Boys and Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor has been a part of the San Pedro area for many decades," Lansing said. "With our new AltaSea partnership, we can extend our programs and our community impact even further, working with our region's young people to build their best future."
Boys and Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor serves 9,000 students per year at 13 facilities around the Harbor, including three traditional clubhouses in San Pedro and Wilmington.
AltaSea launched three years ago with vital support from the Annenberg Foundation. It since has attracted major additional investment from the U.S. Department of Commerce, the City and Port of Los Angeles, the Goldhirsh Foundation, Roy and Patricia Disney Family Foundation, and numerous other organizations.
Since AltaSea's launch, it has attracted partner tenants such as Braid Theory, Ocean Exploration Trust led by Dr. Bob Ballard, Blue Robotics, and Catalina Sea Ranch, a sustainable aquaculture startup.
About the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor
True to its mission since 1937, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor is a nonprofit organization that helps young people reach their full potential with enrichment programs in academics, arts and athletics. Presently the Club serves over 11,000 youth annually at 13 sites in San Pedro and Wilmington. For more information, go to www.bgclaharbor.org
About AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles
AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles accelerates scientific collaboration, facilitates job creation and inspires the next generation for a more sustainable ocean. Built on a historic pier with access to the deep ocean, AltaSea's 35-acre campus brings people together to expand science-based understanding of the ocean; incubate and sustain ocean-related business; and pioneer new ocean-related education programs. More information can be found at www.altasea.org.
