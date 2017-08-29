News By Tag
Style Influencer, Irvin Randle Announced As Official Brand Ambassador Of TDC Beard Co
The Davis Collection Beard Company, (TDC Beard Co.) names viral internet sensation, Irvin Randle formerly known as Mr. Steal Your Grandma, Brand Ambassador of their 100% natural beard care products.
Irvin Randle is a proud user of the product and has stated, "After using many other beard balm products, I didn't get the results I wanted until I came across this amazing balm, oil mix, and soap product. TDC Beard Co. is awesome! My beard is softer, has a long lasting shine and smells so fresh and clean. Gents I highly recommend it!"
TDC Beard Co.'s quality beard care products are 100% all-natural and leave their client's beards moisturized, freshened and easy to style. Customers will save 10% on all orders by using the Promo Code: IRVIN via their official website tdcbeardco.com.
Many may remember Irvin Randle as the 55-year-old Houston elementary school teacher and grandfather of two, who's photos began to trend on social media with the hashtag #MrStealYourGrandma due to his well-groomed beard, youthful looks and dapper fashion sense. One year later, Irvin Randle continues to create an internet buzz with over 863K fans on his official Facebook page @irvinrandleonline and 152K followers on Instagram @irvinrandle.
Mr. Randle has been featured on television shows such as "The Real" and "The Wendy Williams Show" as well as a host of major magazines and blog sites. Irvin was also named "Internet's Most Fascinated" by Cosmopolitan Magazine. http://www.cosmopolitan.com/
As a model, Mr. Randle has appeared on the LA Fashion Week runway as well as many other fashion related events around the country and will be attending New York Fashion Week, September 9th through 12th. For additional information on Irvin Randle, follow him via social media or visit his official website at http://irvinrandleonline.com/
About TDC Beard Co.
The Davis Collection Beard Company (TDC Beard Co.) was founded by Cory Davis based out of Atlanta, GA. TDC Beard Co is dedicated to providing their customers with superior handcrafted goods, made in small batches to ensure quality. TDC Beard Co., products are 100% all natural and produced with quality ingredients that replace natural oils lost during daily personal hygiene.
About Irvin Randle
Irvin Randle is an Influencer, Educator and Fashion Model hailing from Houston, Texas. Irvin earned his bachelor's degree at Texas Southern University and his master's degree from Prairie View A&M University. The father and grandfather of two became an overnight celebrity after photos posted of him via social media sent the internet into a frenzy. His toned features, well-maintained beard, and flair for fashion earned him the former title #MrStealYourGrandma. Irvin is well known as a distinguished gentleman of style. The dapper silver fox has since been featured in major Pop Culture magazines and media such as People, Cosmopolitan, Essence, TMZ and more. The suave Texas educator has proven that some people, like fine wine, get better with age.
Page Updated Last on: Aug 29, 2017