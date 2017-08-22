News By Tag
Text My Main Number Announced To Offer Budget Landline Texting Service To Automobile Industry
Text My Main Number made an announcement to provide budget landline texting service to Automobile industries including repair centers, garage and service centers.
Landline texting service for automobile starts at 29 USD/Month and comes with a wide array of features. Key features of this service are listed below:
· Unlimited Inbound SMS To Landline
· Subscription based outbound SMS from landline
· MMS send and receive service
· Schedule SMS/MMS
· Automated Reply
· Appointment
· ITR (Integrated Text Response)
· Reports
· And more
"Texting is considered as a preferred mode of communication these days and that's the reason more and more businesses are started opting for texting. Landline texting is a way to use texting for a business in a professional way because here you use your main business line for texting. Moreover, you can use both SMS and MMS. We have launched the landline texting service for the automobile center so they can take benefit of this service. We have kept packages as low as 29 USD/Month with all required features with unlimited inbound texting so even a small repair center owner can use this service at his benefit. ", shared spokesperson of the company.
According to shared details, the company will further offer a value added services along with the landline texting service to customers which are listed below:
· 30 Day risk free trial
· Free product walkthrough to explain each and every feature in detail
· Free support during; Monday-Friday;
"We believe in client centric business model and we thrive to come up with services to benefit our customers. We provide 30 day risk free trial to automobile industry users to experience the service and our business texting solution. They don't need to share any payment details and there are no hidden terms and conditions behind this. When they opt for a free trial, we give them complete product training based on their availability to show each feature, its functionality and other details. Also, we provide different resources so the user can have handy guides to use the system. Along with this, we offer free support service to resolve their technical queries and how to questions as well. Our support executive would answer the same question 20 times with the same empathy to ensure our customers are comfortable with the landline texting solution of Text My Main Number.", Ash Vyas, Director of Operations, Text My Main Number.
The director of the company invited interested people to explore http://textmymainnumber.com/
Contact
Multilink Technologies, Inc.
***@textmymainnumber.com
