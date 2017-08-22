News By Tag
The Mark Travel Corporation Inducts Susan Peavey Travel into 500 Club Program
Sales and service achievement recognition program for top travel agents
As an expert in The Mark Travel Corporation's extensive product offering, Susan Peavey Travel has access to the best value opportunities at top hotel and resort options at destinations in the U.S., Mexico, Hawaii and the Caribbean. Additionally, Susan Peavey Travel has access to the latest industry technology, allowing its travel agents to customize and personalize vacations based on consumers' preferences, creating a truly unique and meaningful experience.
"We are proud to receive this prestigious award from The Mark Travel Corporation. As a member of the local business community, we offer unique products and expertise that separate us from other travel agencies," said Susan Peavey, owner of SPT.
"Travel agencies and professionals in the 500 Club have proven that they deliver outstanding value and exceed their clients' expectations. These expert agents have experienced the world's best destinations and resorts and are ready to share that knowledge, booking one-of-a-kind vacations for their clients. Their experience and ability to effectively work with clients to make vacation dreams a reality make them assets to the travel industry and their local communities,"
SPT was also recently awarded the Best of South Shore Living and Best of Cape Cod 2017.
www.susanpeaveytravel.com
Contact
252 Tea Rock Lane
Marshfield, MA 02050
***@susanpeaveytravel.com
