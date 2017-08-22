 
Countertop Installation Company near Orono Discusses Bathroom Vanity Trends

Northstar Granite Tops shares the most popular materials and designs in bathroom vanities.
 
 
ORONO, Minn. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- A bathroom remodel can be a smaller DIY project or a larger home renovation done by a professional home remodeling company. Either way, bathroom remodeling, including new bathroom vanities for your Orono home can enhance your décor as well as provide a great return on investment when you are looking to sell. But no matter what the scope of your project, one of the biggest decisions many homeowners face is what kind of bathroom vanities to choose. It is important that you choose materials and designs that are currently trending and can stand the test of time.

As experts in countertop trends, Northstar Granite Tops has put together trending materials and styles to help you choose the right ones for you. And, once you're ready to install your very own bathroom vanities, contact Northstar Granite Tops for professional fabrication, design and installation.

First, consider the material. Homeowners don't just want their bathroom counters to look great; they want to know the durability grade as well as maintenance requirements of their selection. Granite, as one of the most popular choices in bathroom vanities, checks all of these essential boxes. For one, granite is a popular stone with many luxurious qualities. Granite is resistant to stains, water and heat, and it's known to last years. At the end of the day, it is a practical material that will also add beauty and value to your home. And, the only maintenance required with granite is to seal it and it will repel greasy hair products, water, etc. Simply wipe with a damp cloth when a mess occurs.

Another trending material in bathroom vanities is marble. Marble is known for its attractiveness and elegance. It is a stunning eye-catcher and instantly achieves a high end look. Whether you choose granite or marble, these materials attract buyers at resale and give your bathroom vanities a rich, luxurious look.

Finally, quartz. Engineered quartz has come a long way in style and appearance and is becoming increasingly popular in bathroom vanities and countertops in general. Typically composed of more than 90% quartz particles, the nonporous surface won't scratch, stain or crack. It also comes in a wide variety of colors and style so homeowners are sure to find the perfect one to match any bathroom décor.

When it comes to design and edges, there are many popular profiles to choose from. Some of these include bullnose, beveled, ogee, chiseled and more. It all depends on the style you're looking for. And, these are just a few of the top trends in bathroom vanities.

Northstar Granite Tops designs, fabricates and installs custom natural and engineered countertops for the Twin Cities area. They can install kitchen and bar countertops, bathroom vanities, fireplace surrounds and more. For more information on bathroom vanities for your Orono home, visit their blog at http://www.northstargranitetops.com/popular-trends-in-bat...
Source:Northstar Granite
