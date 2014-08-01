 
Water and Stone Church Launches in Saint Petersburg

A brand new experimental church, Water and Stone, is debuting in the downtown Saint Petersburg, Florida, area.
 
 
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Water and Stone Church, a new experimental church in Saint Petersburg, Florida, has started monthly services.  Water and Stone is an effort to take the best parts of its traditions and make them relevant to a brand new audience and culture.  The founders have worked hard to create an environment of profound engagement with the neighborhood, personal empowerment, and dedication to Truth.  The theological focus is the Bible; specifically the life and teachings of Jesus Christ, interpreted allegorically and applied personally.

While the the founders of Water and Stone love and respect the Attractional model of ministry, wherein the goal is to make the church campus as attractive to the surrounding community as possible so that folks will be drawn in, they are working on a Missional model, which entails finding ways to go out into the community.  This means that they will be working to keep things small, simple, and maybe even a little rough around the edges.  The mantra is "slow and small."  This is very much an experiment in alternative ministry.

Sunday, August 27, 2017 was the very first Sunday service -- the expected attendance was about 40 people, and more than 70 people were there.  The next service is scheduled for Sunday, September 24.

Water and Stone is going to have services once a month for six months, starting in August.  After that, they will go to weekly services if and as Spirit directs.  Along the way, they will be having meetings and services in various unconventional locations as they work to find something that fits their approach and theology.

For details, please visit the Water and Stone Church website at http://waterandstonechurch.com

