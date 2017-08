GIS Cloud Exhibiting at the INTERGEO 2017 in Berlin

Andrea Kovač, Marketing Manager at GIS Cloud

Andrea Kovač, Marketing Manager at GIS Cloud

-- GIS Cloud, one of the leading providers of mapping solutions in the cloud, has announced that they will be exhibiting at the, taking place in Berlin, Germany from 26 to 28 of September 2017.INTERGEO is one of the world's leading conference trade fairs for geodesy, geoinformation and land management, with more than 17, 000 professional visitors from more than 107 countries. This year's INTERGEO has taken the motto "Knowledge and action for planet Earth".In the words of, the CEO of GIS Cloud:"We are looking forward exhibiting GIS Cloud at the INTERGEO this year in Berlin. The team is excited to showcase our latest products and efforts in collaborative mapping and establishing real-time workflows in the cloud."GIS Cloud will exhibit at the Booth numberin Hall 5.1, where the attendees will get a chance to see a demo of GIS Cloud apps and newest developments such as Crowdsourcing solution.Also, GIS Cloud will take part in the Smart Cities Forum in the Hall 7.1, "," presented by Igor Farkaš, who is a Business Development Manager at GIS Cloud. The presentation will be held on TTo arrange a B2B meeting with GIS Cloud team at the INTERGEO 2017, send an email at hello(at)giscloud.comMore info about GIS Cloud: http://www.giscloud.com