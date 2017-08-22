News By Tag
* Intergeo
* Gis
* Mapping
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
GIS Cloud Exhibiting at the INTERGEO 2017 in Berlin
INTERGEO is one of the world's leading conference trade fairs for geodesy, geoinformation and land management, with more than 17, 000 professional visitors from more than 107 countries. This year's INTERGEO has taken the motto "Knowledge and action for planet Earth".
In the words of Dino Ravnić, the CEO of GIS Cloud:
"We are looking forward exhibiting GIS Cloud at the INTERGEO this year in Berlin. The team is excited to showcase our latest products and efforts in collaborative mapping and establishing real-time workflows in the cloud."
GIS Cloud will exhibit at the Booth number B5.027 in Hall 5.1, where the attendees will get a chance to see a demo of GIS Cloud apps and newest developments such as Crowdsourcing solution.
Also, GIS Cloud will take part in the Smart Cities Forum in the Hall 7.1, "Smart Workflows Powered by Collaborative Mapping," presented by Igor Farkaš, who is a Business Development Manager at GIS Cloud. The presentation will be held on Tuesday, 26.09. At 10.50 am.
To arrange a B2B meeting with GIS Cloud team at the INTERGEO 2017, send an email at hello(at)giscloud.com
More info about GIS Cloud: http://www.giscloud.com
Contact
Andrea Kovač, Marketing Manager at GIS Cloud
***@giscloud.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse