Chicago Office Movers Proud To Be A Sponsor For The Chicago Bears Radio 2017 Season
Chicago Office Movers is On the Move with Chicago Bears WBBM Newsradio 780 & 105.9FM
Preseason, regular-season and pre- and post- game shows will feature ads for the Union Teamsters 705 based professional moving company, Chicago Office Movers. WBBM has been the radio home of the Bears since 2000 and is responsible for all advertising sales during the broadcasts.
"We are happy to take this step towards building our brand with this great partnership of WBBM Newsradio 780 & 105.9FM. We are excited to inform the public of our mission to provide our clients the best value and moving experience; through our innovative, efficient, professional moving methods and staff," Chicago Office Movers President and Founder Luis Toledo said. "We want to be the premier provider of office and industrial relocation and workplace services in the Chicagoland area."
"We are thrilled to add Chicago Office Movers to the lineup of season-long partners of Chicago Bears Radio on WBBM 780 AM and 105.9 FM" said Brian Doughty, CBS Radio Chicago Director of Sports Sales. "Bears Radio broadcasts enjoy the largest, most captivated single-day listening audience when Chicagoland comes together to listen to the home team call on the Bears Radio Network."
About Chicago Office Movers, Inc.
The Chicago Office Movers team has over 150 years of combined experience in the moving industry. They offer the most advanced technologies and industry knowledge to provide you the best relocation experience in the Chicago land area. Chicago Office Movers is the only certified International Office Moving Institute (IOMI) mover, Minority and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (MBE/DBE) as well as Union moving company in Chicago.
To learn more about their services check out the website here: http://www.ChicagoOfficeMovers.com
Contact
Kari-Ann Ryan
***@chicagoofficemovers.com
