2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Showcases Injury Prevention, Recovery, and Trai
With arm and elbow injuries on the rise, recovering after workouts is vital to preventing injury and keeping your players in top physical condition on the field. Knowing the proper techniques and drills greatly increase players' success during workouts. We feature four presentations during our 3-day event to equip coaches with the right knowledge from Chris Ham "Recovery Options for the Bullpen" and "Managing a Team Training Environment"
Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.
Register today to learn firsthand baseball insights: http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/
Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic
