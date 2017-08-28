 
2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Showcases Injury Prevention, Recovery, and Trai

 
MILLBURN, N.J. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The 3rd annual Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic will be hosted at Crowne Plaza Princeton, January 11 to 13, 2018. The 3-day event will feature presentations by the nation's top college baseball coaches from Michigan, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Cal State Fullerton, and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today," as we feature 15 renowned coaches presenting over 60 powerful and insightful discussions covering in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, and mental edge.

With arm and elbow injuries on the rise, recovering after workouts is vital to preventing injury and keeping your players in top physical condition on the field. Knowing the proper techniques and drills greatly increase players' success during workouts. We feature four presentations during our 3-day event to equip coaches with the right knowledge from Chris Ham "Recovery Options for the Bullpen" and  "Managing a Team Training Environment" and  "Integrating Arm Care into the Weight Room" to Coach Jerry Oakes "Throwing Programs: Safety/Strength.

Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.

Register today to learn firsthand baseball insights: http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/events/2018-in....

Millburn - New Jersey - United States
