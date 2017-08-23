Tiffany Chrysanthemum Sterling Silver Water Pitcher C 1880

Japonesque sterling silver water pitcher in Chrysanthemum pattern. Made by Tiffany & Co. in New York, ca 1880.

-- Sale Price: $11,375.00Listed Price $17,500.00An extraordinary find, indeed.Shaped bowl and neck with incised "slashes". Helmet mouth and scroll handle. Rests on 4 flat volutes. Heavy and substantial with chrysanthemum mounts on handle and supports. A gorgeous early piece in this pattern, which is a New World interpretation of a Japanese motif. Hallmark includes pattern no. 5724 and director's letter C (1873-91). Fine condition.Dimensions: H 9 x W 6 1/4 x D 6 in. Weight: 36 troy ounces.http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1364026/Tiffany-Chrysanthemum-Sterling-Silver-Water-Pitcher-1880No cost to discuss the timeless value of collecting antique sterling silver. We have these and other fine and affordable pieces for the novice collector as well as the experienced. We have been in business for over thirty five years and are here to be your guide in the rewarding world of antique silver and antique jewelry.We are also actively seeking collectors who would like to sell antique jewelry by Van Cleef and Arpels, Tiffany, Heyman, or sell their antique silver. We buy Tiffany, Gorham, Jensen, and all fine antique silver.See more at:"At Nelson & Nelson we strive to maintain the most interesting pieces of sterling silver from the 19th century thru the mid part of the 20th century. All of our items have been carefully hand cleaned and polished by the same silversmith for over 30 years."All items purchases on the web site have a full guarantee as to authenticity and age. If you receive an item and are not satisfied for any reason simply return for a full refund on your credit card. If you have any questions please contact me personally by phone or email."Steve Nelson