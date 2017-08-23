 
News By Tag
* Tiffany Antique
* Antique Silver
* Rare Silver
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
29282726252423


Tiffany Chrysanthemum Sterling Silver Water Pitcher C 1880

Japonesque sterling silver water pitcher in Chrysanthemum pattern. Made by Tiffany & Co. in New York, ca 1880.
 
 
rare silver tiffany sterling silver water pitcher
rare silver tiffany sterling silver water pitcher
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Tiffany Antique
* Antique Silver
* Rare Silver

Industry:
* Beauty

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Sale Price: $11,375.00
Listed Price $17,500.00

An extraordinary find, indeed.

Shaped bowl and neck with incised "slashes". Helmet mouth and scroll handle. Rests on 4 flat volutes. Heavy and substantial with chrysanthemum mounts on handle and supports. A gorgeous early piece in this pattern, which is a New World interpretation of a Japanese motif. Hallmark includes pattern no. 5724 and director's letter C (1873-91). Fine condition.

Dimensions: H 9 x W 6 1/4 x D 6 in. Weight: 36 troy ounces.

http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1364026/Tiffany-Chrysanthemum-Sterling-Silver-Water-Pitcher-1880

No cost to discuss the timeless value of collecting antique sterling silver. We have these and other fine and affordable pieces for the novice collector as well as the experienced. We have been in business for over thirty five years and are here to be your guide in the rewarding world of antique silver and antique jewelry.

We are also actively seeking collectors who would like to sell antique jewelry by Van Cleef and Arpels, Tiffany, Heyman, or sell their antique silver. We buy Tiffany, Gorham, Jensen, and all fine antique silver.

See more at:

http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com

"At Nelson & Nelson we strive to maintain the most interesting pieces of sterling silver from the 19th century thru the mid part of the 20th century. All of our items have been carefully hand cleaned and polished by the same silversmith for over 30 years.

"All items purchases on the web site have a full guarantee as to authenticity and age. If you receive an item and are not satisfied for any reason simply return for a full refund on your credit card. If you have any questions please contact me personally by phone or email."

Steve Nelson

Contact
Steve Nelson
6468635416
***@aol.com
End
Source:
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Nelson and Nelson Antiques News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share