News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
RE/MAX Agent Mike Robbins Earns Hall of Fame Award
Broker/Owner of RE/MAX DFW Associates, Mark Wolfe, is proud to have Mr. Robbins earn this award. "Mr. Robbins has been an integral member of our team and is more than deserving of this very prestigious award," he said."Winning this award is a tremendous accomplishment."
Mr. Robbins says RE/MAX DFW Associates is a great place to advance his career. "I'm thankful to be surrounded by a supportive team, who encourages me to excel in my business," he said.
As a Dallas native, Mr. Robbins has extensive knowledge of the DFW Metroplex. He has been licensed since 2001 and joined the RE/MAX family in 2005. "As a Broker/Associate with RE/MAX, I'm fully committed to helping my clients and consumers find the home that is right for them," he said. He is married and has two adult children. In his spare time, he enjoys playing the guitar.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 115,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Mike Robbins can be contacted at the Las Colinas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 214.663.0164 or via email at miker@rmdfw.com. He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.
Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse