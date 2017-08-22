News By Tag
* Voice Broadcasting Solution
* Audio broadcasting system
* Voice Broadcasting utilities
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Elisiontec Announced To Offer Voice Broadcasting Solution with Custom Features
Voice broadcasting solution can be used to run audio broadcasting campaigns to mass audience. Elisiontec made an announcement to offer voice broadcasting solution with custom features to meet custom requirements of its customers.
The voice broadcasting solution is easy to use software which can be used to send an audio message to the predefined mass audience. The broadcasting solution makes it easy to send the message to the mass audience in a one go. Also, it comes with some amazing features and great reporting to measure the success of audio broadcasting campaigns.
"Voice broadcasting is amazingly engaging mode of message passing. It connects the audience with the business and has a great engagement ratio compared to any other mode of communication. There are many famous politicians, businessmen and public figures that have successfully used this mode of communication to connect with their consumers and audience. There are many companies who use the audio broadcasting to take its benefits.", shared spokesperson of the company.
He further added, "Different businesses may need to run different types of audio broadcasting campaigns. These different companies may need different features. Also, different audio broadcast campaigns may need a different set of features. To ensure we meet the specific requirement, we offer a voice broadcasting solution with custom features. Of course, we have off the shelf audio broadcasting product which can be used after deployment and it has all standard features one may need to run a voice broadcasting campaign. Along with that, we offer the solution with custom features to meet specific needs of the companies."
Key features of stated voice broadcasting solution are listed below:
· Web based user interface
· Custom caller ID
· Schedule campaign
· Text to speech
· Audio recording
· Survey and polling
· Push to connect
· Play message on call back
· Do not disturb and opt out functionality
· Call detail reports
· And more
The spokesperson of the company shared this solution is a web based system which can be accessed from anywhere, at anytime. Also, it comes with an easy to use interface (Graphical User Interface) which is easy to manage and operate. The company has furnished the voice broadcasting solution to many customers across the globe and have widen up their reach in a past few years. According to the shared details, below industry verticals are getting benefited with the voice broadcasting solution offered by Elisiontec:
· Politics
· Banks
· Schools and colleges
· Call centers and customer support centers
· Government
The stated solution can be used by each industry vertical in its benefit. The spokesperson of the company invited interested people to know more about this solution from their official webpage for a voice broadcasting solution, which is accessible at following link: http://www.elisiontec.com/
Contact
Elision Technolab LLP
***@elisiontec.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse