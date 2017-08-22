Desirable Tiffany Hampton Sterling Silver Tea & Coffee Set on Tray

Sterling silver coffee and tea set in desirable Hampton pattern. Made by Tiffany & Co. in New York, ca 1912.

-- Sale Price: $15,925.00Listed Price $24,500.00Sterling silver coffee and tea set in desirable Hampton pattern. Made by Tiffany & Co. in New York, ca 1912. This set comprises kettle on stand, coffeepot, teapot, creamer, sugar, and waste bowl. Rectilinear with curved sides, concave corners, and stepped rim. Covers stepped and concave (kettle and pot covers hinged). Handles scrolled bracket except for kettle handle, which is swing bracket.Spouts faceted and s-form except for creamer, which has small lip spout. Creamer and waste bowl have reeded rims. A Modern pattern that also works on a traditional table.Hallmark includes pattern no. 18389 (first produced in 1912) and director's letter m (1907-47). Very good condition. Dimensions: Tea kettle on stand: H (with handle) 12 3/4 x W 8 3/4 x D 6 in. Coffeepot: H 9 x W 8 3/4 x D 4 in. Teapot: H 6 1/4 x W 9 7/8 x D4 1/2 in. Creamer: H 3 x W 5 7/8 x D 3 3/8 in. Sugar: H 4 7/8 x W 7 1/8 x D 3 3/4 in. Waste bowl: H 2 3/4 x W 4 3/4 x D 3 3/4 in. Total weight: 130.5 troy ounces.With: Sterling silver strainer. Made by Tiffany & Co. in New York, ca 1921. Bowl has tapering and faceted sides and flat bottom with pierced ornamental star. Tapering handle and overhanging cup hook.Hallmark includes pattern no. 20017 (first produced in 1921) and director's letter m (1907-47). Very good condition. Dimensions: H 3/4 x W 5 x D 2 1/4 in. Weight: 1.5 troy ounces.With: Sterling silver tray. Made by Tiffany & Co. in New York, ca 1917. Gently swelling sides and curved ends with cut-out handles. Concave corners and reeded rim. Hallmark includes pattern no. 19289 (first produced in 1917) and director's letter m (1907-47). Very good condition. Dimensions: H 3/4 x W 24 1/4 x D 18 1/4 in. Weight: 136 troy ounces.See more fine quality HD pictures at:No cost to discuss the timeless value of collecting antique sterling silver. We have these and other fine and affordable pieces for the novice collector as well as the experienced. We have been in business for over thirty five years and are here to be your guide in the rewarding world of antique silver and antique jewelry.We are also actively seeking collectors who would like to sell antique jewelry by Van Cleef and Arpels, Tiffany, Heyman, or sell their antique silver. We buy Tiffany, Gorham, Jensen, and all fine antique silver.See more at:"At Nelson & Nelson we strive to maintain the most interesting pieces of sterling silver from the 19th century thru the mid part of the 20th century. All of our items have been carefully hand cleaned and polished by the same silversmith for over 30 years."All items purchases on the web site have a full guarantee as to authenticity and age. If you receive an item and are not satisfied for any reason simply return for a full refund on your credit card. If you have any questions please contact me personally by phone or email."Steve Nelson