News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Keir Weimer Team Announces Launch of New Lifestyle Brand & Show
The first several episodes are focused on 4 of the most recognizable regions in New York State:
Saratoga/Capital region, the Adirondack region, the Finger Lakes region, and the 1,000 Islands region, with each episode being under 15 minutes. The content will explore varied seasonal experiences while highlighting the uniqueness of each location and interviewing residents and businesses.
Keir Weimer is the Host and Executive Producer of the show. Keir is also the President of The Keir Weimer Team. The show was produced in conjunction with Filmworks 109 out of Albany, NY. Black Dog Designs of Glens Falls, NY is the marketing and creative partner.
"Live NY was born out of a passion and a love for New York State," said Keir Weimer, President & Founder of The Keir Weimer Team of Select Sotheby's International Realty and the show's Host & Executive Producer. "Our team wanted to capture and share with the world this beautiful and dynamic part of the country that so many of us are fortunate to live, work and play in."
The first episode on the Lake George region and the lake lifestyle, will be released on Thursday, August 24th. With each new episode being released monthly, the first season of the show is expected to have 12 unique episodes.
To find out more visit: http://liveny.com/
About The Keir Weimer Team
The Keir Weimer Team of Select Sotheby's International Realty is the Adirondack Park and Upstate NY's #1 Real Estate Team. The Team specializes in working with both buyers and sellers of residential, commercial, and vacant land properties. Property listings, resources, and contact information can be found at AdirondackPropertyForSale.com or call 315-663-7022.
About Select Sotheby's International Realty
Select Sotheby's International Realty has offices in Saratoga Springs, Lake George, and Lake Placid, NY. They represent extraordinary properties from the Hudson Valley/Catskill region north to the Canadian Border and West to the Buffalo/Niagra Region. For more information, call 518-580-8500 or visit SelectSothebysRealty.com.
About Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC
Founded in 1976 to provide independent brokerages with a powerful marketing and referral program for luxury listings, the Sotheby's International Realty network was designed to connect the finest independent real estate companies to the most prestigious clientele in the world.
Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp., a global leader in real estate franchising and a provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the famed auction house operator. This agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a full franchise system. Affiliations in the system are only granted to brokerages and individuals that meet the strictest qualifications.
Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC supports its affiliates with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational, and business development resources. Franchise affiliates also benefit from their association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.
Contact
Keir Weimer
***@selectsothebysrealty.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse