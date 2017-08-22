 
Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
28272625242322


Incredible! Now it is possible to communicate with souls close friend, familiar and relatives

A place to pour out the anguish of losing a loved one. You can also ...
 
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Incredible! Now it is possible to communicate with souls close friend, familiar and relatives. Tell them everything you did not have time to say. Express feelings and emotions that overwhelm your soul and thoughts - they will know about it

You can also ask for forgiveness, confess your love, or appreciate their dignity through fantastic medals.

Choose the most beautiful monument for the most precious person and give him the deserved awards on memorylight.net.

It turns out there is a resource on which to create pages of memory about people who continue to love and remember. But this is not a virtual cemetery. It has absolutely nothing to do with the cemetery. It is more a corner of paradise, paradise for the soul. A place where the soul of any person would live with pleasure. It's not gloomy, not boring, but incredibly beautiful. But the main thing is that no page is similar to the other, as when creating a page, a visual editor is activated, allowing you to add and change objects and decorations on the page. Incredibly beautiful flowers, trees, backgrounds, frames, there are even different guardian angels. It is possible to establish fantastic monuments. The process of creating a page more like a game that carries away for a long time. Well, it goes without saying that you can add photos and videos to the gallery, write beautiful texts. But the main difference making this resource a real masterpiece is the presence of the Hall of Glory, which provides an opportunity for any person to appreciate the merits, deeds and mental qualities of a person remembered with the help of very beautiful medals with signatures, express their feelings with incredibly beautiful vases and show their respect with a unique visual symbol. After finishing the work on this site, you feel that you have done something great and beautiful, extremely important, fantastic and unique. It remains only to express gratitude to the creators of this resource and to provide the address of the site memorylight.net. Now you can do a good deed for those who you continue to love, years later.

https://memorylight.net/

Memory Light
***@memorylight.net
