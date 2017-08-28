 
News By Tag
* Vesta Property Management
* Property Management
* Flagler County
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Property
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Palm Coast
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
28272625242322


Vesta Property Services Northeast Signs New Association Client

 
 
vesta logo
vesta logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Vesta Property Management
Property Management
Flagler County

Industry:
Property

Location:
Palm Coast - Florida - US

PALM COAST, Fla. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Vesta Property Services Northeast is pleased to announce it has signed a contract with a new association client.

Beginning Sept. 1, Vesta will manage Madeira Villas North, a 32-unit condominium association located on A1A in Ormond Beach.

"This oceanfront community will be a welcome addition to our management portfolio," said Lea Stokes, Vice President of the Vesta Property Services Northeast. "We are excited about our continued growth in the region and happy to have been selected as the new management team for Madeira villas North."

Stokes launched Preferred Management Services (PMSI) on June 23, 1995. In 2016, she sold the company to Vesta Property Services and now serves as its vice president.

Vesta Property Services Northeast currently manages 7,340 residential units and 232 commercial units. They employ 24 staff members, composed of nine licensed community association managers and five maintenance employees.

Vesta Property Services Northeast is located at 411 South Central in Flagler Beach. The company can be reached by phone at 386-439-0134 or by visiting at http://www.preferredmanagementservices.net and https://www.facebook.com/PreferredManagementServicesInc.

# # #

About Vesta Property Services

Vesta Property Services provides financing, management and ancillary services to developers of planned unit communities and resident associations in connection with clubhouses, golf courses and other amenity and infrastructure facilities and commercial real estate management.  The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. with offices strategically located throughout Florida. They have more than 1,000 associates providing a wide spectrum of services to more than 200,000 residents, tenants, and unit owners. To learn more about the company's community management solutions, visit www.vestapropertyservices.com. https://www.facebook.com/vestapropertyservices/.

Contact
Kevin Johnston
***@vestapropertyservices.com
End
Source:Vesta Property Services Northeast
Email:***@vestapropertyservices.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 28, 2017
Marketing 2 Go PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share