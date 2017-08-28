News By Tag
Vesta Property Services Northeast Signs New Association Client
Beginning Sept. 1, Vesta will manage Madeira Villas North, a 32-unit condominium association located on A1A in Ormond Beach.
"This oceanfront community will be a welcome addition to our management portfolio," said Lea Stokes, Vice President of the Vesta Property Services Northeast. "We are excited about our continued growth in the region and happy to have been selected as the new management team for Madeira villas North."
Stokes launched Preferred Management Services (PMSI) on June 23, 1995. In 2016, she sold the company to Vesta Property Services and now serves as its vice president.
Vesta Property Services Northeast currently manages 7,340 residential units and 232 commercial units. They employ 24 staff members, composed of nine licensed community association managers and five maintenance employees.
Vesta Property Services Northeast is located at 411 South Central in Flagler Beach. The company can be reached by phone at 386-439-0134 or by visiting at http://www.preferredmanagementservices.net and https://www.facebook.com/
About Vesta Property Services
Vesta Property Services provides financing, management and ancillary services to developers of planned unit communities and resident associations in connection with clubhouses, golf courses and other amenity and infrastructure facilities and commercial real estate management. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. with offices strategically located throughout Florida. They have more than 1,000 associates providing a wide spectrum of services to more than 200,000 residents, tenants, and unit owners. To learn more about the company's community management solutions, visit www.vestapropertyservices.com. https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Kevin Johnston
***@vestapropertyservices.com
Page Updated Last on: Aug 28, 2017