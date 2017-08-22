FREE 90 Minute Seminar "The Assessment and Treatment of Anxiety and Depression in Teens"

Parents of teens in Delaware will want to attend this FREE 90 Minute Seminar entitled "The Assessment and Treatment of Anxiety and Depression in Teens" on Tuesday, October 17th, 2017 from 6:30pm – 8pm.

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Education

* Parenting

* Delaware Industry:

* Family Location:

* Wilmington - Delaware - US Subject:

* Events

Contact

Back to Basics Learning Dynamics, Inc.

***@backtobasicslearning.com Back to Basics Learning Dynamics, Inc.

End

--Our teens live in a challenging and complex world. And, some teen angst is normal. But, how and when should parents intervene?at a FREE 90 Minute Seminar entitled "The Assessment and Treatment of Anxiety and Depression in Teens." The event will be held on Tuesday, October 17th, 2017 from 6:30pm – 8pm at Back to Basics Learning Dynamics at 6 Stone Hill Road, Wilmington DE. The event is presented by Ken Brick, LCSW.At the seminar, parents and caretakers will learn how to assess depression and anxiety in their teens, as well as receive clear and numerable options for intervening. Additional topics covered will include:• Defining anxiety and depression – what's normal, what needs intervention?• Normative adolescent development• Social Anxiety, General Anxiety, OCD , ADD & ADHD, Tourette Syndrome, Mild & Major Depressions• Technology Management, Social Skills, Parenting, Pro Social Development• School Collaboration, Pharmacology, Psycho Educational Testing,• Therapy – defining different approachesKenneth Brick, LCSW is a licensed clinical social worker and psychotherapist in private practice in Wilmington Delaware. He is the co-owner of James & Brick Associates, PA. – a practice founded in 2003. Ken has an extensive background in treating adults, teens, couples and families for concerns related to anxiety, depression, behavioral disturbance, addictions, family conflicts, and marital concerns of all types. He is a student of advanced psychotherapeutic principles, marriage theory, adolescent development, trauma, addiction, attachment, emotions theory and the study of human affect. He has a particular focus on gender differences and how they affect relationships. Ken is a Level 2 AEDP practitioner.