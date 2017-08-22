 
"Ask Yo' Mama" Enters The Preliminary Round of The Grammys in 6 Categories

Genre bending debut album by powerhouse soul-funk-blues band, The GroovaLottos enters preliminary of The Grammys for Blues, Alternative, R&B, Pop, Country, and Best Producers
 
 
As Yo' Mama has been nominated in 6 Grammy categories
BOSTON - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- "Ask Yo' Mama" is the debut album by The GroovaLottos and it has been finding its way onto over 150 radio station rotation lists throughout the USA and Canada, and was recently the "album of the week" on BBC Manchester in the UK. Now the album has made it into the preliminary round of The Grammys in six categories: "Best Contemporary Blues Album"; "Best Alternative Album"; "Best Traditional R&B Performance" for the song "Autumn Moon"; "Best Traditional Pop Performance" for the song "Ask Yo' Mama"; "Best Contemporary Country Performance" for the song "Do You Mind(IfWeDanceWitYoDates)?"; and "Best Production" for the production work of band members Mwalim & Eddie Ray Johnson.

This has been a landmark year for The GroovaLottos who are quietly making the rise from New England regional band to an international act. They were selected to open the Gathering Of Nations Powwow this past April where they performed in front of an audience of 48,000 people live and 1.5 million via webstream. Their highly successful "The Phunk Hits" summer street concert tour on Cape Cod raised their international profile as tourists from all over danced in the streets to their music.

"Ask Yo' Mama" can be heard on Spotify. Add it to your playlists by visiting:
https://open.spotify.com/album/0fqEyH6ZmBELBZoyaTSEAk

For more info, visit:
http://www.thegroovalottos.com

Media Contact
The GroovaLottos
7742519021
***@thegroovalottos.com
Source:
Email:***@thegroovalottos.com Email Verified
Tags:Grammy Nominee, The Groovalottos, Ask Yo Mama
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Boston - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
