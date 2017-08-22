News By Tag
"Ask Yo' Mama" Enters The Preliminary Round of The Grammys in 6 Categories
Genre bending debut album by powerhouse soul-funk-blues band, The GroovaLottos enters preliminary of The Grammys for Blues, Alternative, R&B, Pop, Country, and Best Producers
This has been a landmark year for The GroovaLottos who are quietly making the rise from New England regional band to an international act. They were selected to open the Gathering Of Nations Powwow this past April where they performed in front of an audience of 48,000 people live and 1.5 million via webstream. Their highly successful "The Phunk Hits" summer street concert tour on Cape Cod raised their international profile as tourists from all over danced in the streets to their music.
