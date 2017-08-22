News By Tag
Accumen Patient Blood Management Team Address Society for the Advancement of Blood Management
Dr. Irwin Gross and Trudi Gallagher, RN, slated to address key SABM Standards and Quality Guidelines and Key Innovative Strategies for Patient Safety
"Rising to the Summit" is the theme for industry professionals who attend this most dynamic educational opportunity in the patient blood management industry. This annual event is designed to enhance medical and surgical strategies to improve patient outcomes. As a forum tailored to the clinical practice of Patient Blood Management (PBM) , attendees will engage with colleagues while learning about current trends, science, and evidence-based clinical initiatives as well as networking at social events.
Dr. Irwin Gross and Trudi Gallagher, RN, will be addressing SABM Standards and Quality Guide information in a session scheduled for September 7, 2017. Dr. Gross will also present "Transfusion Therapy in Oncology: Red Cells, Platelets, and Alternative Strategies" on September 8. Trudi Gallagher will present "Profound Anemia When Blood Is Not an Option" on September 6 and partner with another speaker on the topic of "Culture's Effect on Success or Failure of PBM Hospital Programs" on Saturday, September 9, 2017.
Dr. Irwin Gross serves as the Senior Medical Director of Patient Blood Management for Accumen and is a nationally recognized speaker and published author in Patient Blood Management and Transfusion Safety. Dr. Gross has also served as a SABM board member and chaired the SABM Standards Committee. He was a member of the AABB/SABM Patient Blood Management Advisory Group and a member of the Laboratory Medicine Best Practices (LMBP™) 2013 Expert Panel on Blood Utilization for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Gross earned his M.D. from the University of Michigan Medical School.
Trudi Gallagher, RN, is a Senior PBM Specialist for Patient Blood Management at Accumen and has specialized in the field of Patient Blood Management for more than 17 years. She has been an integral part of expanding, developing, and creating three different U.S. Patient Blood Management programs as well as assisting in the development of five hospital programs in Western Australia. Ms. Gallagher has been an RN for more than 45 years and prior to Blood Management she was a critical care nurse. As one of the founding members of SABM, she has served on numerous committees and led key initiatives including the development of the Quality Guide for Systematic Implementation of PBM and the SABM Administrative and Clinical Standards for Patient Blood Management Programs.
For more information about Accumen's Comprehensive Patient Blood Management program (cPBM), visit Accumen.com. SABM event information is available at SABM.org.
About Accumen-Chi
Accumen Inc. (along with its subsidiary, Chi Solutions, Inc.) is a leading healthcare transformation company that provides end-to-end strategy and services as laboratory solutions in consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach sales and support. By partnering with hospital and health system labs, we set benchmarks and new standards of performance in clinical laboratory management—driving higher quality, patient safety, better service, and unprecedented financial value. Accumen and Chi deliver results in medical laboratory operations, outreach, and patient blood management and transfusion safety using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology to create healthier labs, healthier hospitals, and ultimately, healthier communities.
Accumen – Accelerating Breakthrough Performance®
Find out more at http://Accumen.com and http://ChiSolutionsInc.com
