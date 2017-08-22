 
Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
28272625242322


Grand Living Realty Adds Top Agent to its Team

 
 
Kathy McEnaney.
Kathy McEnaney.
 
PALM COAST, Fla. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Lindsay Dolamore, CEO/Managing Broker at Grand Living Realty, is pleased to announce Kathy McEnaney has joined his sales team.

McEnaney obtained her real estate license in 1998 and has been serving buyers and sellers in Flagler County for nearly 20 years.

She earned top listing agent and/or top selling agent for 13 years with a former real estate office. She assists her clients with finding residential homes, including oceanfront and Intracoastal waterfront homes. McEnaney has a vast knowledge of private gated communities in Flagler County, condos, vacant land, investment properties, and more. She is also an active member of the National Association of Realtors, the Florida Association of Realtors and the Flagler County Association of Realtors.

"Kathy s a well-respected top area Realtor who brings her vast experience and reputation for getting properties sold to the team," said Dolamore. "She is well-known in the Realtor community for getting the job done regardless of which side of the transaction she is on."

McEnaney can be reached at (386) 793-5423 or kathymcenaney@bellsouth.net. To learn more about her visit the 'agents' tab under http://www.grandlivingrealty.net.

###

About Grand Living Realty

Grand Living Realty is a partnership between Cullis, a 30-year veteran in real estate development, including acquisition analysis to design, construction, sales and marketing, and operations management, and Dolamore who has more than 20 years' experience managing large real estate brokerages.  The company offers complete real estate brokerage services including residential buyer and seller representation, builder representation and commercial real estate from its office at 2298 Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. Grand Living Realty also specializes in master planned communities developed by Cullis including Grand Haven in Palm Coast. Grand Living Realty can be reached at 386-447-0800 or online at http://www.GrandLivingRealty.net. The Grand Builders website is located online at www.newhomesflaglerpalmcoast.com.

Lindsay Dolamore
Grand Living Realty
***@grandlivingpalmcoast.com
Flagler County, Palm Coast, Grand Haven
Real Estate
Palm Coast - Florida - United States
