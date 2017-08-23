News By Tag
Freeus, LLC to be a Gold Sponsor of PERS Summit 2017
Freeus to showcase Belle+ and Belle mPERS solutions at PERS Summit, the premier event for medical alert experts
"We are very proud to be a Gold sponsor of PERS Summit for the second time," said Brock Winzeler, Freeus General Manager. "PERS Summit is a destination for networking and growing relationships in the medical alert industry, and we are excited to showcase our latest mPERS products here."
PERS Summit will feature presentations from various PERS industry experts and a keynote address by Aron Ralston, American mountaineer and subject of the film 127 Hours.
Freeus offers innovative mobile personal emergency response systems (mPERS) through its wholesale mPERS dealer program. Freeus devices work at home and away to offer fast access to monitoring specialists at AvantGuard Monitoring Centers, a UL-Listed, CSAA-certified Five Diamond central station.
Freeus offers its dealer network a complete end-to-end mobile PERS solution, including hardware, proprietary firmware, 24/7 monitoring and access to the Orion platform to help dealers manage their businesses.
Freeus dealers also receive support from in-house engineering and dealer care teams, along with complimentary customized marketing materials and in-depth sales training and guidance to help them succeed in the PERS industry.
Registration for PERS Summit ends August 31, 2017: Contact Freeus to save $200!
Visit www.perssummit.com for more information.
About Freeus:
Freeus, LLC is a wholesale provider of innovative two-way voice mobile personal emergency response systems (mPERS) that work at home and away from home to provide fast access to trained and certified emergency care specialists and offer peace of mind to seniors and their caregivers. Freeus mobile PERS devices are distributed through authorized dealers nationwide. Learn more at www.freeus.com or contact sales@freeus.com.
Media Contact: Amanda Goldfarb | marketing@freeus.com | www.freeus.com | 888-924-1026
Sales Contact: Brock Winzeler | sales@freeus.com | www.freeus.com | 888-924-1026
Amanda Goldfarb
Marketing Coordinator
888-924-1026
sales@freeus.com
