Productivity Specialist Emily Parks is Event Speaker at NC Association of CPA's Fall Conference
Technology specialist, business organizer, and Evernote Certified Consultant Emily Parks will be a session speaker for the Members in Business & Industry Fall Conference on September 11th in Asheville, NC.
The NCACPA's Members in Business & Industry Fall Conference will be held at The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, NC, from September 11th through the 13th.
Andrea K. Biddle, PhD., Learning Specialist with NCACPA, shared, "Our Fall Conference hosts over 400 CPAs serving in business and industry, CEOs, CFOs, COOs, controllers, internal auditors, and treasurers. We are excited to have Emily speak about how to effectively use technology and increase productivity."
Parks stated, "The name of my presentation is Take Back Your Life—Gaining Control of Your Technology to Enhance Productivity. Participants will learn how to do the following:
· Utilizing your phone more effectively and efficiently;
· Controlling and maintaining email;
· Synching devices;
· Retaining, organizing and deleting emails;
· Controlling spam, advertising and unwanted emails and much more.
Parks shared, "While many believe that one is a lonely number, I contend that it's an extremely powerful number as you consider your productivity toolbox, particularly in regards to one calendar, one place for all your to-do items, one "data dump", one address book and one "weekly strategy session". In this video, Emily Parks elaborates on making your calendar and address book even more powerful, including technological tools that can partner with these tools for greater results.https://youtu.be/
Looking for a motivational talk or keynote speaker for your next event? As a business productivity specialist and keynote speaker, Emily Parks gives engaging presentations and motivational talks with specific tips and tools to be easily implemented for a quick impact. To learn more about her motivational talks and presentations, please visit http://organizeforsuccess.biz/
No matter what your needs, Emily Parks can help you find a customized solution to increase productivity.
Contact Emily at 919-981-6397 or eparks@organizeforsuccess.biz.
Partner with Emily Parks…Make Every Minute Matter! TM
About Organize for Success
The mission of Organize for Success is "Maximize work/life solutions for meaningful results with your very limited time" while our vision is "Make life efficient for time-crunched leaders." Organize for Success provides one on one and team consulting; customized workshops & trainings; workflow processes and how to organize your workspace statewide in North Carolina.
Owner Emily Parks is an Evernote Certified Consultant as well as an Instructor at North Carolina State University's Technology Training Solutions Center. Parks was recognized in the 2015 class of 40 Under 40 Leadership Awards from the Triangle Business Journal. She was also awarded the 2015 Member of the Year from the National Association of Women Business Owners, Greater Raleigh.
Contact
Emily Parks
919-981-6397
***@organizeforsuccess.bix
