Life Organizer Julie Coraccio Creates Facebook Mastermind for Creating A Successful School Year
Award-winning professional life organizer, author and certified coach Julie Coraccio is having a Facebook Mastermind support group for a successful school year.
Coraccio created A Successful School Year: How to Get Organized, Clear Clutter & Gain Peace of Mind Facebook Mastermind because she has seen how being organized suppots children in succeeding in school. When parents are organized, they not only are less stressed, but model good habits for their children.
The event includes:
· an mp3 of my 3-hour class: A Successful School Year: How to Get Organized, Clear Clutter & Gain Peace of Mind;
· 30 days Facebook support with daily tips and questions answered;
· Two 90-minute live coaching sessions: Ask a Professional Organizer Office Hours.
For details on the Successful School Year class, more information and to register:
http://reawakenyourbrilliance.com/
In this short video, Coraccio shares more details about her class A Successful School Year: How to Get Organized, Clear Clutter & Gain Peace of Mind: https://youtu.be/
To learn more about Julie Coraccio, please visit: http://reawakenyourbrilliance.com. She can be reached at 919-559-3925 or Julie@reawakenyourbrilliance.com.
About Reawaken Your Brilliance
Reawaken Your Brilliance, LLC, founded in 2009, supports people in releasing clutter and getting organized through professional organization, lifestyle coaching, how to organize your life classes, coaching for professional organizers, professional speaking, declutter your life courses, and more. Owner Julie Coraccio is an award winning professional organizer, author, certified lifestyle coach, and host of the successful self help podcast Clearing the Clutter Inside & Out.
About Clearing the Clutter Inside & Out Podcast
Clutter is stuck stagnant energy and can prevent you from creating the life you choose, desire and deserve. We discuss clutter in all its forms: spiritual, energetic, emotional, mental, health, relationships, finances & physical and provide tips for decluttering your life, home organizing and how to organize your life. We're thinking outside the box on areas where people might not realize where clutter is blocking them. When we remove clutter from our lives we can discover our passions, lead the extraordinary lives we are all meant to live and share our gifts with the world.
Contact
Julie Coraccio
9195593925
julie@reawakenyourbrilliance.com
