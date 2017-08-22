Supreme Legislation Committee reviews legislative plan of Roads & Transport Authority

Joint efforts to develop futuristic cutting-edge government legislation

--The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) has received recently a high-level delegation from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to review the legislative plan of the RTA and discuss the major projects driving the Emirate of Dubai's comprehensive development.The meeting was held in line with the SLC's commitment to enhancing joint work with local government agencies and facilitating the exchange, enrichment, and advancement of knowledge. This ensures the development of legislative processes that can keep pace with rapid local and global developments and help achieve the SLC's vision of building a legislative system that meets current and future needs.The RTA delegation was received by Dr. Mansoor Abdul Rahman Al Osaimi, Director of the Legislation Directorate at the SLC General Secretariat. Commenting on the visit, Dr. Al Osaimi said: "The visit was an ideal platform for discussing the legislative plan of the Roads and Transport Authority in light of the rapid developments witnessed by Dubai as part of its efforts to rank among the world's leading nations.We are committed to sharing our successful experiences and expertise in legislative work with all government bodies. We will continue to support nationwide efforts to draft and implement sustainable and balanced government legislation that promotes growth and development.""We look forward to working harder to enhance the quality and efficiency of legislation, with a view to establishing a modern legislative infrastructure that responds to the needs of today and the future. We aim to uphold the rule of law and supremacy of legitimacy in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai," concluded Dr. Al Osaimi.