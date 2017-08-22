News By Tag
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of TD Bank Building in Ramsey, NJ
Private Investor pays $9.5 Million for Office Building at 1100 Lake St.
The offering of 1100 Lake St. drew interest from multiple investors with its location and TD Bank's signing of a lease extension this spring.
"TD Bank has been there a long time, and they recently renewed their lease for another 10 years," Schwartz said. Cushman & Wakefield, a global real estate services firm, served as exclusive agent for the owner, Office Court Atrium LLC, in the sale to New York-based private investor Dean Fong. Schwartz led the Cushman & Wakefield team of Andrew Merin, David Bernhaut, Gary Gabriel and Ryan Larkin that orchestrated the sale.
"The building is situated in one of the most densely populated and affluent counties in the country and among some of the wealthiest communities in New Jersey, including Mahwah, Upper Saddle River, Saddle River and Allendale. The branch at 1100 Lake St. is in the top 50 TD Bank branches in deposits in the U.S. Five of them are in Bergen County," Schwartz added.
TD Bank occupies the entire building and last March, when the 20-year lease it signed in 1997 expired, the Canadian-based bank with U.S. headquarters in Boston extended its lease for 10 years to 2027. The new lease gives the bank options to extend its term again. In 2013 and 2014, TD Bank replaced the roof and rooftop HVAC units, updated the brick façade, and made other improvements.
Based in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Cushman & Wakefield's Metropolitan Area Capital Markets Group, specializes exclusively in investment sales of office, industrial, multifamily, land and retail properties throughout New Jersey, New York, and Fairfield County, Connecticut. The team has completed more than $26 billion worth of transactions since 2000, closing over $3.2 billion in sales in 2016.
