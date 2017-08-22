 
Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
28272625242322


Braces in Easton and Phillipsburg Are Only $3,995

Exeter Orthodontics offers both Invisalign® aligners and braces in Easton for only $3,995
 
 
Both teens and adults can find Invisalign aligners and braces in Easton.
EASTON, Pa. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Families in Easton and Phillipsburg no longer have to worry about the cost of braces. Exeter Orthodontics offers Lehigh Valley and New Jersey residents quality orthodontic care for a very low price.

Braces in Easton cost only $3,995. Adjustments, x-rays, visits, and even emergencies are included, ensuring that affordable braces are in reach for all Easton and Phillipsburg families. Invisalign in Easton also costs only $3,995.

"Our team will walk patients through each option and help them choose which one is best for their smile," says Dr. John Pardini, orthodontist in Easton.

No matter which option patients ultimately choose, they're promised one low price. To learn more about braces in Easton and Phillipsburg, request an appointment with Exeter Orthodontics: http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/

Contact
Meredith Souder-Liss
***@exeterorthodontics.com
End
Source:Exeter Orthodontics
Email:***@exeterorthodontics.com Email Verified
Tags:Braces Easton, Invisalign Easton, Orthodontist In Easton
Industry:Health
Location:Easton - Pennsylvania - United States
