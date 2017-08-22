 
Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists Launches Alabama State Chapter

 
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) launched an Alabama state chapter earlier this summer.  The Alabama chapter will further ACAMS mission to help set an international standard for testing the knowledge of those entrusted with the detection and prevention of money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

The chapter was founded by an Executive Board composed of anti-money laundering (AML) professionals from throughout the state.  The chapter's Founding Co-Chairs are:

·       Craig Hymowitz, an attorney at Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell

·       Ryan Schwoebel, AMLO at Protective Life.

Joining them on the Alabama ACAMS Chapter Executive Board are:

·       John E. Dauser of FNB Bank, Co-Treasurer

·       Rob Drake of the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office, Co-Secretary

·       Joe Eady of INTL FC Stone., Membership Co-Chair

·       Robert Holloway of BBVA Compass, Programming Co-Chair

·       Melissa Mantooth of Jack Henry & Associates, Membership Co-Chair

·       Carol Slattery of Regions Bank, Co-Treasurer

·       Beau Stubbs of Cadence Bank, Programming Co-Chair

·       Michelle Yarborough of the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office, Co-Secretary

All members of the Executive Board are CAMS certified.  The chapter can be contacted at:  ACAMS Chapter Homepages - Alabama (http://www.acams.org/acams-chapters/alabama/) or via Linkedin at: AL ACAMS LinkedIn Group (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/12041886)

The Chapter will provide meaningful opportunities for ongoing professional development and networking, and will be a resource for member and non-member financial institutions and other related businesses to identify specialists in the anti-money laundering field.

About the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists

ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to advancing the professional knowledge, skills and experience of those dedicated to the detection and prevention of money laundering around the world, and to promote the development and implementation of sound anti-money laundering policies and procedures.

In particular, ACAMS seeks to:

• Help AML professionals with career enhancement through cutting-edge education, certification and training. ACAMS acts as a forum where professionals can exchange strategies and ideas.
• Assist practitioners in developing, implementing and upholding proven, sound AML practices and procedures.
• Help financial and non-financial institutions identify and locate CAMS designated individuals in the rapidly expanding AML field.

About the CAMS Designation

As money laundering and terrorist financing threaten financial and non-financial institutions and societies as a whole, the challenge and the need to develop experts in preventing and detecting financial crime intensifies. ACAMS is the global leader in responding to that need, having helped standardize AML expertise by creating the CAMS designation. Internationally-recognized, the CAMS credential identifies those who earn it as possessing specialized AML knowledge. AML professionals who earn the CAMS designation position themselves to be leaders in the industry and valuable assets to their organizations.

Contact
Stefanie Macfarlane
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Rumberger, Kirk & Caldewell
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Anti-money-laundering
Industry:Banking
Location:Birmingham - Alabama - United States
