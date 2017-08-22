RI Varanasi Benares by Ritu Kumar

Come and discover the magnificent RI Varanasi Benares at Ritu Kumar. For the last 45 years

-- Come and discover the magnificent RI Varanasi Benares at Ritu Kumar. For the last 45 years, Ritu Kumar has pioneered a revival of India's finest textile techniques. The REVIVALIST collections are a product of this legacy. These collections extend patronage to the finest artisanal techniques still alive in India & covert them into a product, relevant to a contemporary audience.The team at Ritu Kumar worked on garments procured from museums and photographs from books to re-create the glamour of this magnificent period in India's history in their design studio in Delhi. A yarn coming close to resembling the 100 year old untwisted yarn was developed in-house lending incredible authenticity to the woven garments.Ritu Kumar store locations in Dubai• Level 1, BurJuman Centre: Tel: +971 4 352 4768• Level 1, Dubai Festival City Mall: Tel +971 4 258 8118About Ritu KumarEstablished in 1969, Ritu Kumar is one of India's foremost designers credited with being the first one to have revived ancient Indian crafts interpreting them into contemporary vocabulary. Her unique understanding and innovative use of traditional designs has led to creation of a new classicism. The designer has dressed the biggest Bollywood stars, the most famous celebrities and the most stylish royals including the late Princess Diana. Ritu Kumar was awarded the Padma Shri Award 2013, the country's fourth highest civilian award for her exceptional and distinguished service in the field of fashion, textile and craftsmanship. Ritu Kumar design house offers three brands: Ri, a premium bridal and couture line, Ritu Kumar, a traditional pret brand offering ethnic semi-formal wear and LABEL Ritu Kumar a contemporary pret line.For more information visit www.ritukumar.comFor media contact:Hina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: +971 50 697 5146Email: h.bakht@mpj-pr.com