Country(s)
Industry News
Bridgeport's innovative solar installation solutions help electrical contractors be more productive and profitable on the jobsite
High-quality, high-performance products from Bridgeport are engineered to meet exacting demands of solar installations
Addressing these contractor needs, Bridgeport Fittings delivers a complete line of innovative solar solutions that install faster and more cost-effectively. These product solutions include:
· Grounding and bonding products
· Connectors and couplings
· Clamps, straps and hangers
· Liquid-
· Raceway transition fittings
· Conduit bodies
A recent example of a Bridgeport innovative solution came about when contractors on solar installation projects found that many non-metallic combiner boxes (an integral part of most PV installations)
Innovative solar solutions like Bridgeport's Mighty-Seal 250-RT2XL fittings are one of Bridgeport's latest additions to the "Wall of Orange™" – Bridgeport's completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from major electrical distributorships across the U.S. and Canada.
For information about Bridgeport's other solutions that help contractors become more productive on the job site or in the shop, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc., 705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's website at http://www.bptfittings.com.
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse