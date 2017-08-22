 

Bridgeport's innovative solar installation solutions help electrical contractors be more productive and profitable on the jobsite

High-quality, high-performance products from Bridgeport are engineered to meet exacting demands of solar installations
 
Bridgeport's raintight connectors come in ½”, ¾”, 1" trade sizes
STRATFORD, Conn. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Electrical contractors, who are helping to build the renewable energy infrastructure, need high-performance, high-quality products to meet the demands of today's solar installation projects.

Addressing these contractor needs, Bridgeport Fittings delivers a complete line of innovative solar solutions that install faster and more cost-effectively. These product solutions include:

·      Grounding and bonding products

·      Connectors and couplings

·      Clamps, straps and hangers

·      Liquid-tight, wet-location fittings

·      Raceway transition fittings

·      Conduit bodies

A recent example of a Bridgeport innovative solution came about when contractors on solar installation projects found that many non-metallic combiner boxes (an integral part of most PV installations) have a wall thickness in excess of 3/8 inches, leaving not enough threads on raintight connectors to attach to these thicker walls. The solution was Bridgeport's Mighty-Seal® 250-RT2XL fittings, providing contractors enough threads on their raintight connectors to attach to these thicker walls and even have enough threads left over for a grounding bushing, if required.

Innovative solar solutions like Bridgeport's Mighty-Seal 250-RT2XL fittings are one of Bridgeport's latest additions to the "Wall of Orange™" – Bridgeport's completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from major electrical distributorships across the U.S. and Canada.

For information about Bridgeport's other solutions that help contractors become more productive on the job site or in the shop, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc., 705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's website at http://www.bptfittings.com.

