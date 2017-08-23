News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Jc Triple Threat highlighted from Sonic Bids and Nerve Djs for Remix Contest
JC Triple Threat is Calling Out Only the Best Producers and DJ's for a Remix Competition
Over the next two months, the contest will be open to any DJ or producer who feels like they have what it takes to remix "I Know" and take home that grand prize. The winners of this contest will be announced on October 15th and then get a chance to travel to Cleveland to compete in the Nerve DJ's 14th Anniversary Beat Battle. Held on October 20-22, the winner will be among the best of the best producers in the Midwest at the 14th Annual Nerve Dj's Weekend.
When JCs not out performing his hits, he spends time in the community, talking to youth about his personal journey and inspiring those around him. JC Triple Threat has a unique story to tell and connects with a lot of people his age. He's been through a lot in his young life, and sharing that with others is what he hopes motivates them to follow their dreams.
JC Triple Threat is committed to delivering high quality artistry through his music and dancing. This Fall he will be preparing for his debut album to drop. Gaining national attention for the visual to his single "I Know" has been an exciting and humbling experience for JC. The Los Angeles Cinefest and TMC London have nominated "I Know" for an award. With constant rehearsals and studio sessions, He continues to raise the bar even higher for himself and other artists. Check out "I Know" by JC Triple Threat on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/
Entrants can easily apply for this opportunity by creating a profile on Sonicbids and applying for the opportunity at no cost using this link
https://www.sonicbids.com/
Follow JC on Instagram @akatriplethreat and @jcakatriplethreat on Twitter
Contact
Destiny Loyd
***@starmusicmedia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse