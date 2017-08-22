News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
This New Alternative Home & Vacation Rental Company Is Set to Unleash a Game Changer
Pocketinns Inc., an innovative vacation rental start-up company has introduced a game changing alternative accommodation platform, where home owners reverse bid for their vacation rental properties' booking.
Pocketinns Inc. offers about 50000+ holiday rental properties viz. homes, apartments and villas in Europe. With focus towards customer satisfaction, they have interjected the idea of reverse bidding, so as to proffer a convenient and affordable booking of vacation rentals. Under this feature, a user can select multiple travel rental properties which are under their budget range, and afterwards the owners of those properties bid on their business so as to match with the expense requirement of the user. The owner who will bid for the lowest price of the budget range of the customer will be able to close the deal with that client. During the whole process, Pocketinns Inc. provides comprehensive customer services to the buyer.
Reverse bidding feature will lead to transparency in the booking of holiday rentals. Owners will focus towards providing quality services to customers. Competitive pricing particularity will make the reservation of vacation rentals much more affordable for users. Customers will be able to plan their trip without worrying about the price of their stay.
This new and original idea will change the scenario of the travel industry and will shift the paradigm from business-centric approach to customer-centric.
To know more about their services, available accommodation and hospitality rental properties, visit their website http://www.pocketinns.com/
About the Company
Pocketinns Inc. is a revolutionary web and mobile based online marketplace for distinct and exclusive accommodation rentals that provide day and overnight time based flexible home, local hotels and vacation rental solution for consumers that doesn't just enhance your travel experience to a new level but also maximizes trust, safety, mobility, value and savings on every dollar spent on our property rentals.
Media Contact
Sarva G Mada
609-933-8971
***@pocketinns.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse