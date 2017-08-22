 
What you need to know about Construction Loans

 
 
SAN ANTONIO - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Per Bruce Myles, owner and founder of Proactive Commercial Lending Group, LLC," a Texas Commercial Lender,"Many people wonder how construction loans work. This is because the vast majority of those entering the market do so as buyers -- not developers. But, there is a niche in new construction as it provides many solutions resales cannot.

For instance, a resale might need significant repairs and improvements to be suitable for their future purposes. This means older homes and commercial buildings need an extensive inspection to assess what's needed. And, that can often be cost prohibitive, given the age of the property. So, construction is a more realistic alternative.

But, most people just don't have the cash to build, whether it is a residential home or a commercial building.

Here's an overview of how construction loans work:

• Choose a lender. Of course, construction typically requires financing and therefore a lender is necessary. But, which entities actually provide commercial construction loans? Well, in the past, commercial construction loans were only provided by regional and local lenders. The reason for this was prohibited regulations and because those regional and local banks knew the local market. But now, there are far more choices. However, regional and local banks still make up the most of the construction loan industry.
• Apply for the right financing. Financing construction is different than resale because there isn't any property history. Short-term financing is typically the starting point, which then transitions to long-term financing or a take-out loan. The former provides funding from the initial construction until the building units start leasing to tenants. Then, long-term or permanent financing comes into play. Thereafter, the two loans are combined into "mini-perm" financing. A mini-perm loan generally carries a shorter term than traditional long-term financing but, it amortizes the short-term financing. This gives the property time to establish a property history -- something that did not exist previously.

As you can see, construction loans are somewhat complex but are often necessary to supply funding for building new properties.

Proactive Commercial Lending Group, LLC was formed back in 2003 by Bruce Myles with the thought that many good, hard working business owners were not getting the Banking Services they needed to survive,  maintain and grow their business. This was due to the restrictions on banks (FDIC) or banks not willing to take a chance on their own customers and communities (or Lazy Loan Officers)!!For help getting Hard Money Loans in Texas, contact http://www.proactivelendinggroup.com

